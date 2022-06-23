Former Tiger Karissa Schweizer advanced to the 1,500-meter final at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday.
The six-time NCAA champion finished second in her heat of the 1,500, finishing in 4 minutes, 14.80 seconds, which was the 15th fastest time of the field. The top-three finishers in each heat automatically qualified for the finals, along with the next three fastest runners.
Schweizer will attempt to qualify for the World Athletic Championships in the 1,500 at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. She will also race in the 5,000 at 3:18 p.m. Sunday.
Schweizer already has qualified for the world championships in the 10,000 after running a 30:49.56 at the 2022 Prefontaine Classic.
Two current MU athletes also competed outdoor championships in both open and U20 events Thursday.
Taylor Ciccolini got things started in the U20 women’s javelin final, throwing 147 feet, 9 inches on her first toss to secure fifth place.
Ciccolini earned her personal record this season with the Tigers, throwing 152 feet, 9 inches on April 8 at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.
Conrad finishes 25th in 800 meters
Christopher Conrad is the only current MU runner competing in the US Outdoor Championships, finishing 25th in the first round of the men’s 800-meter race.
Conrad’s time of 1:50.29 placed him sixth in his heat and was not enough for him to qualify for the semifinals, which will take place at 9:46 p.m. Friday.
Several more current and former Tiger athletes will compete in the coming days. Ames Burton throws in the U20 discus event at 6:20 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, current MU thrower Ava Curry will compete in the women’s javelin final at 1:30 p.m. Former Tiger Avery Carter will compete in the men’s hammer throw at 2:15 p.m. Current MU jumper Arianna Fisher will compete in the women’s triple jump at 2:30 p.m.