One current and two former Missouri swimmers competed at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Wave I meet Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Senior Jack Dubois swam the men's 400-meter freestyle, while Micah Slaton and Grant Reed swam the men's 100 butterfly. DuBois finished seventh with a time of 3 minutes, 59.35 seconds. Slaton placed first with a time of 53.02, and Reed acted as a reserve with a time of 54.43. Slaton will advance to the second wave of the trials.
The 2021 trials are divided into two waves. Wave II is scheduled for June 13-20, with the top two finishers from each Wave I event qualifying to compete for U.S. Olympic Team eligibility.