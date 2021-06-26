Missouri baseball's pitching staff received good news Saturday afternoon when Central Missouri transfer Conor Dryer announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter.
The right-hander will be a redshirt senior when he makes his debut for the 2022 Tigers. After three seasons pitching out of the bullpen for UCM, he joined the rotation last spring, pitching to a 7-2 record with a 3.89 ERA.
The addition of Dryer bolsters the MU staff after it lost four pitchers to the transfer portal this offseason, including starter Seth Halvorsen.