Three jumpers and a distance runner will represent Missouri at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The NCAA announced Tuesday the complete start lists for the meet, which is set for March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Long jumper Ja'Mari Ward is the Tigers' top qualifier, coming in as the No. 8 seed in the men's long jump.
Missouri's other entries are Arianna Fisher in the women's triple jump, Christopher Conrad in the men's 800-meter run and Georgi Nachev in the men's triple jump.
Earlier Tuesday, Missouri announced its schedule for the upcoming outdoor season. The Tigers will host two meets in Columbia this spring and travel to former Big 12 rival Kansas.
The Tigers have 10 meets on the schedule, beginning with the Mizzou Spring Opener from March 19-20 at Walton Stadium.
After a trip to the Texas Relays from March 25-27 in Austin, Texas, Missouri will host the Tom Botts Invitational from April 9-10. The trip to Lawrence, Kansas, for the Kansas Invitational will be April 30-May 1.
The season culminates with the SEC Championships from May 13-15 in College Station, Texas, and the preliminary round of the NCAA Championships from May 27-29, also in College Station. The final NCAA Championships are set for June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
The full schedule is available in the team's announcement.