The Missouri women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf and tennis teams all earned perfect Academic Progress Rates (1,000) for the 2020-21 academic cohort.
Tennis has recorded seven straight perfect scores while the women’s basketball and women’s cross country teams earned perfect scores for the fourth and third consecutive years, respectively.
Missouri’s 18 athletic programs averaged a score of 990, higher than the four-year national average of 984. Missouri football scored a 983, which ranked tied for fourth in the SEC. That is the team’s highest APR score since it started being tracked 18 years ago.
Other men’s scores included: baseball (981), basketball (963), cross country (973), golf (992), swimming & diving (992), track & field (974) and wrestling (986). Other women’s teams included gymnastics (995), softball (992), soccer (996), swimming & diving (994), track & field (998) and volleyball (995)
The current APR uses data from the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 academic years. Each year, Division I sports teams calculate their APR using a formula. Each term, scholarship student-athletes earn one point for staying eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating.
Last year, the public announcement of APR’s was canceled and this spring the Division I Board of Directors approved a continuation of the suspension of APR penalties for another year due to COVID-19.