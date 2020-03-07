After Day 1, Missouri wrestling is in prime position to capture its ninth consecutive conference tournament title.
The Tigers lead the Mid-American Conference Championships with a total of 112.5 points, 26.5 more than any other team. A major reason that the Tigers lead is so large is because of dominant performances from four wrestlers: Allan Hart, Brock Mauller, Jarrett Jacques and Dylan Wisman.
Each of them will wrestle in the finals and automatically clinched a berth to the NCAA Championships. Mauller, Jacques and Wisman are all looking for their second consecutive MAC titles.
“We did a good job of not only getting wins, but getting bonus points today,” coach Brian Smith said in a news release.
Hart, the No. 3 seed in the tournament earned a major decision in his first bout against Caleb Brooks of Northern Illinois, defeated Richie Koehler of Rider and won in the sudden victory period against Buffalo’s Derek Spann to advance to the finals.
“I think of Allan Hart, where he’s come from at the beginning of the year to now, he’s on fire,” Smith said.
No. 1 seed Brock Mauller didn’t earn any major decisions in his wins but still advanced to wrestle Clarion’s Brook Zacherl in the final. Jacques clinched his berth to the finals with a win by fall and Wisman advanced from a disqualification after two pins earlier in the day.
“Dylan Wisman just looks amazing out there,” Smith said.
In addition to them, five wrestlers are still alive in the consolation bracket Sunday. Cameron Valdiviez lost in the semifinals but had an exciting victory in the second round. He trailed 8-1 early on and rallied to cut the deficit to 8-5 in the third period. He then pinned the Northern Illinois wrestler for the win.
Unseeded redshirt senior Jake Bohlken will wrestle John Kelbly in the consolation round after picking up two wins Saturday. Connor Flynn, Peyton Mocco and Grant Leeth are also still in the mix.
Wyatt Koelling was eliminated from the championships after two 2-point losses in his first and third bouts.
The final day of the championships will start at noon Sunday in Dekalb, Illinois.