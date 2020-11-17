Missouri registered an overall graduate success rate of 89 for the second consecutive year, according to the NCAA's Graduation Success Rate (GSR) metrics released Tuesday. The mark ties for second-best in school history.
Four Missouri programs — men's golf, women's golf, women's swimming and diving and women's tennis — tied for first in the Southeastern Conference with perfect scores of 100.
Tigers football and women's basketball were both fourth in the SEC.
Nine MU programs improved their GSR, including men's basketball and wrestling, who had 14- and 7-point increases, respectively.
"Mizzou's student-athletes continue to excel in their academic pursuits while receiving a first-class education from our renowned faculty," Jim Sterk, MU Director of Athletics, said. "I applaud our student-athletes, coaches, academic staff and the Mizzou faculty for their on-going commitment to classroom success."
Missouri's overall rate of 89 percent is seventh in SEC, tied with Florida and LSU. The Tigers have scored over 80 for 11 consecutive years and over 88 for six years. For all student-athletes, Missouri's institutional percentage was 64, landing it eighth in the SEC.
Outgoing transfers who leave in good academic standing are included in a school's GSR. Entering classes from 2010-11 to 2013-14 comprise the most recent NCAA Division I GSR percentages.