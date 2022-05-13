The SEC named four Missouri softball players to its All-SEC teams for the 2022 season, the conference announced Friday. Brooke Wilmes and Kimberly Wert earned spots on the All-SEC first team, Jenna Laird on the second team and Casidy Chaumont on the SEC all-defensive team.
Wert paces the Tigers in home runs and led the team with seven long balls in conference play. She hit .339 with a .729 slugging percentage in 23 conference games.
Wilmes had a 1.028 OPS and tied with Laird for the team lead in hits in conference play. She had as many walks as strikeouts in conference games while playing solid defense in center field.
Laird led Missouri in runs scored and stolen bases in conference play. The sophomore was at the center of the Tigers’ offense and defense, playing shortstop and taking over the leadoff role in the second half of the season.
Chaumont earned a place on the all-defensive team for the second year in a row. She locked down left field for the Tigers with spectacular catches and strong throws.