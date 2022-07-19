Missouri baseball had four players and one committed player drafted on the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

In total, five current MU players were selected in the draft, the most since 2019. MU pitcher Spencer Miles was drafted in the fourth round Monday by the San Fransisco Giants.

