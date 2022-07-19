Missouri baseball had four players and one committed player drafted on the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday.
In total, five current MU players were selected in the draft, the most since 2019. MU pitcher Spencer Miles was drafted in the fourth round Monday by the San Fransisco Giants.
MU first baseman Torin Montgomery was the first Tiger off the board on Day 3. He was selected with the 412th pick in the 14th round by the Miami Marlins.
This is the second time that the Marlins have drafted Montgomery, after he was picked out of high school in the 35th round of the 2019 draft. Montgomery, who transferred to MU from Boise State, hit .322 with 12 home runs and 79 RBI in two seasons with the Tigers.
Shortstop Josh Day went with the 438th pick in the 15th round to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Day, who transferred from Copiah-Lincoln, batted .296 with 50 RBI and 66 runs scored in two seasons with MU and also earned second-team All-SEC honors for the 2022 season. Day entered the transfer portal June 27.
Later that same round, MU pitcher Nathan Landry was selected by the Boston Red Sox with the 459th pick. Landry, who’s originally from Victoriaville, Canada, came to Missouri after spending two seasons with Mineral Area College. In his only season at Missouri, he finished with a 4-2 record, recording a 3.67 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 41⅔ innings.
2022 MU baseball commit Jackson Lovich was selected with the 569th pick in the 19th round by the New York Mets. Lovich, a shortstop from Blue Valley West High School in Kansas, won Gatorade’s Kansas Baseball Player of the Year after batting .430 with seven homers and 30 RBI in 2022.
Three picks later, MU and former Hickman pitcher Drew Garrett was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett, who spent his first two college seasons at at Johnson County Community College, posted a 9.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 innings of work during two seasons with the Tigers.
Since all of them have at least one year of college eligibility left, the players have until Aug. 1 to sign with their respective teams.