Missouri track and field had four athletes compete on Day 2 of the Texas Relays on Thursday in Austin, Texas.
Two Tigers competed in the women's hammer throw. Graduate student Sydney Oberdiek finished the day in 13th place after recording a throw of 201 feet, 11 inches. Freshman Carolina Daza finished 23rd after tossing the hammer 178-0.
Two Missouri athletes also competed in the men's 400-meter hurdles. Sophomore Zachary Charles finished 32nd with a time of 55.33 seconds. Junior David Buckner finished 52nd in 58.64.
Missouri continues competition in the Texas Relays on Friday.
Stars sweep nonconference doubleheader
Stephens softball cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Rust College in a nonconference contest in Holly Springs, Mississippi, taking a 15-4 win in the first contest and a 15-0 win in Game 2.
The Stars (8-16, 0-4 American Midwest Conference) snapped a five-game losing streak with the wins.
Stephens returns to conference play with a doubleheader against Lyon, with Game 1 set to start at 11 a.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.