Missouri track and field had four athletes compete on Day 2 of the Texas Relays on Thursday in Austin, Texas.

Two Tigers competed in the women's hammer throw. Graduate student Sydney Oberdiek finished the day in 13th place after recording a throw of 201 feet, 11 inches. Freshman Carolina Daza finished 23rd after tossing the hammer 178-0.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

