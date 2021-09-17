The Tigers (3-9) started the Redbird Classic on a shaky foot Friday, losing to Illinois (6-3) in straight sets 25-15, 25-24, 25-21. However for the first time in weeks, Missouri showed resilience and bounced back against North Texas (7-4) in a come-from-behind five-set win with scores of 12-25, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24, 15-5.
Freshman middle blocker Kayla Burbage had a record-setting showing in the second match. She notched 14 kills with no errors and had a .667 hitting percentage, which is the second-best in Missouri's five-set history in both categories. The rookie also had seven blocks, capping an impressive performance.
Missouri will look to capitalize on Friday's momentum against host-team Illinois State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Normal, Illinois.
Missouri cross country teams finish third in Commodore Classic
Missouri's men's and women's cross country teams each finished third in the Vanderbilt Commodore Classic on Friday at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
The men's team competed first in the 8,000-meter run. The team was led by juniors Marquette Wilhite and Martin Prodanov, who finished in sixth and seventh in the race, respectively. Wilhite finished in 24 minutes, 54.5 seconds and Prodanov finished right behind in 24:59.9. The Tigers had three other runners finish inside the top 20.
Kentucky senior Andre Bollam-Godbott got the win, finishing in 24:41.2. Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State University finished with 57 points, but the Lightning got the win via tiebreaker. Missouri finished third with 61 points, while SEC opponent Vanderbilt finished fifth with 110 points.
The woman's team competed in the 6,000-meter run shortly after the men's race. Senior Sarah Chapman led the way for the Tigers in her first race of the season, finishing in 17:29.5, good enough for a seventh-place finish. The Tigers had two other runners finish inside the top 20.
Kentucky freshman Tori Herman took the victory in the race, finishing in 17:02.3. Herman led the way for the Wildcats, as they finished with 29 points to take the team win. Vanderbilt got second with 41 points, followed by Missouri with 87 points.
The Tigers will be back in Columbia to race the Gans Creek Classic on October 1.
Cougars extend winning streak to seven
Following a six-game winning streak, Columbia College volleyball jumped back into the Top 25 of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Poll at No. 20 on Wednesday.
On Friday, the Cougars (14-4) extended their roll to seven games, defeating St. Mary (Kansas) 3-1 at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Columbia won the first set 25-23, but the Spires responded in Set 2 with a 25-19 win to tie the match.
The Cougars won the third set 25-18 to retake the lead, before icing the match with a one-sided 25-11 win in the fourth.
Columbia outside hitter Ellie Rockers had a stellar night, recording 16 kills and 15 digs. Freshman Abby Massengill added nine kills.
American Midwest Conference action now beckons for the Cougars. They will open conference action 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Hannibal-LaGrange