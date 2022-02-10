Over the past three seasons, Missouri gymnastics has had at least one freshman standout who appears to be a future star. Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, the standouts were Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber. When gymnastics returned to Hearnes Center in 2021, that standout was Amaya Marshall.
Now, in the middle of a historically successful season, coach Shannon Welker has entrusted the success of the team on the consistency and talent of two new faces — Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore.
The Tigers are 0.5% short of averaging 197 points and are No. 9 in the NCAA, up near elite programs such as Florida and Utah. This is entirely new territory for Missouri, which hasn’t had a top-10 finish in program history. The two freshmen in question have been nothing but spectacular for the Tigers.
In most programs outside of gymnastics, freshmen aren’t thrust into the foreground and expected to produce at such levels. They are given time to develop and earn sheltered experience in garbage time or throwaway games. This hasn’t been the case for Tiger gymnastics, which has turned up at least one freshman for the past three years who took on enormous responsibilities in their first year.
Hu, who was a four-time Junior Olympics national champion on the beam before arriving at Missouri, instantly made a splash in the lineup in 2020 and was Missouri’s primary all-arounder with Schreiber.
“Honestly, freshman year went by really fast, but the biggest part that I remember is just having fun.” Hu said.
Hu tore her ACL before the 2021 season, and her absence hit Missouri hard. That made way for another freshman to take advantage of her opportunities and cement her place on the team.
Marshall, who followed in Hu’s footsteps and was Missouri’s second all-arounder behind Schreiber, competed in all 11 meets, nine of them all-around. She scored an all-around victory against Auburn on Feb. 12 and received another event title on the bars the next week against Arkansas.
“Going into last year, I was really nervous,” Marshall said. “As I got experience throughout the season, my confidence increased and this year, especially, I’m really confident in what I’m competing in.”
Marshall, with more of a supporting cast this season, has been focusing on the vault, bars and beam this year, cutting the floor routine out of her load this season. Celestine has been one of those supporters, currently 13th on the vault, 25th on the floor and leading Missouri in both events.
Her impact was felt especially in the meet against Florida, where she managed to cap off Missouri’s program-record performance with a 9.950 floor routine to complement her 9.925 score on the vault earlier in the meet. She came into the program as a highly-decorated, five-star recruit; she was the 2019 Junior Olympics vault champion and a five-time California state champion.
Celestine has dominated in two of her three events and is invaluable to the Tigers’ success this season. Along with Schreiber, Marshall and Moore, the four make up 13 of the team’s 24 lineup spots in any given meet.
The second freshman, Moore, has been a near duplicate of her West Coast counterpart. Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, she placed first Women’s Development Program National Championships in 2021, tying for second in the all-around as well.
Moore is No. 33 in vault and second on the Tigers behind Celestine. In the Carolina Quad Meet, Moore managed a 9.95 on the vault and a 9.9 on the floor, and helped Missouri to three wins out of the one meet.
“I’m really happy with the performance I’ve been giving, just calming my nerves and staying confident,” Moore said. “It’s really fun out there, especially being a freshman and all. It’s new to me, but it’s really fun.”
Participating in all the same events, Moore and Celestine have mirrored each other’s performances and are indispensable for Missouri this season. The only event in which they don’t perform, the balance beam, complements the primary strength of many of the Tigers’ other gymnasts, including Schreiber.
Missouri, since the start of this season, has continued to improve in every meet. Although reaching a program record is no easy feat, Missouri’s performance against Florida raised the bar for the program for the future. A future which should include the two freshmen who have been so essential to the Tigers’ success up to this point.