“If you build it, they will come.”
Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns echoed the cliche from “Field of Dreams” when he explained the rationale behind the brand-new Gans Creek Cross Country Course that opens this weekend.
The course will officially open on Friday when it hosts the Gans Creek Classic collegiate race . On Saturday, the course will host the high school race, which will feature over 100 schools.
The idea for the course started around ten years ago, when Missouri track coach Brett Halter came to Columbia Parks Director Mike Griggs with photos of courses from all over the country. At the time there was no park space, so the idea went away for a little bit.
“We always had it on our back burner,” Griggs said.
Once the city acquired the Gans Creek Recreation Area, space became available, and plans for construction began in 2018. The city of Columbia provided $200,000 for the construction of the course through a park sales tax. Now the course is finished with 3K and 2K loops, a 600-meter starting chute and a 15-foot high viewing berm for spectators.
The land will be used as a cross country course, but Griggs said it will also be a conservation area where people can walk around.
“We also want to make sure that there’s something for everybody,” Griggs said. “If my wife and I want to take a walk on the course, then we can.”
Griggs added that a course would be better for the environment then adding another athletic complex.
“It’ll have less parking lots, less concession stands, hard skates and concrete,” Griggs said. “We thought this would be better because our park is adjacent to Rock Bridge State Park. And so we want to protect the natural resources, and just having this irrigated turf will do that.”
Missouri practiced on the course Sept. 20, but the course will be fully completed ahead of its first ever-race Friday.
High schools will also run on the course, with the pre-state Gans Creek Classic on Saturday. Over 100 teams will participate in the race, including Columbia schools Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman.
Teams will be divided into three different divisions, with gold being the most competitive, followed by blue and white. Races will start at 8 a.m. with the girls white division. Battle will run in the blue division, with the girls race at 9 a.m. and the boys race at 10 a.m. Rock Bridge and Hickman will run in the gold division with the girls race at 9:30 a.m. and the boys race at 10:30 a.m.
The meet is a tune-up before the MSHSAA State Championships on Nov. 9. It’ll be the first time the race will be held in Columbia after 42 years in Jefferson City.
“Now every kid in the state of Missouri is going to dream of winning a state title on this course,” Burns said.
The course will be a change from the course at Oak Hills Golf Club in Jefferson City that was known for multiple steep hills in the final mile. Missouri redshirt junior Dustin Davidson ran on the Jefferson City course while at Saint Louis University High School and said the Gans Creek course is less challenging and more runner-friendly.
“It’s tough to compare state courses and state times (in high school) when you have such a difficult course compared to neighboring states like Illinois,” Davidson said. “So I think this is definitely gonna be a lot more fun for high schoolers who are racing on it.”
The new course will also help the Missouri cross country program, which donated $420,000 for additional amenities like a timing tower and other indoor facilities for officials. Those amenities will be completed in time for Missouri to host the 2021 Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships.
MU and the city of Columbia are also in the process of bidding for NCAA Regional and National Championship meets. Those bids are due in February and are for the 2022-2025 cycle.
“Our course has everything the NCAA is looking for,” Burns said. “The city of Columbia has everything the NCAA is looking for.”
Missouri alum and six-time national champion Karissa Schweizer thinks the course could mean big things for the program.
“It’s going to be a game changer for them,” Schweizer said. “Recruiting wise, training wise, just really opening up possibilities like the postseason SEC meet.”