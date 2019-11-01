Missouri cross country kicked off its postseason Friday with a pair of top eight finishes at the SEC Championships in Lexington, Kentucky.
The women's team finished third in a field of 14 teams behind an 18th-place finish from Sarah Chapman, who recorded a time of 20:49 in the 6K.
Ginger Murnieks and Melissa Menghini finished second and third among the Tigers with finishes of 28th and 29th. Murnieks was the fourth-fastest freshman at the meet and earned a spot on the conference All-Freshman team with a time of 21:01.
Tori Findley returned to the course for the first time in two months after a knee injury shortened much of her sophomore season. The SEC All-Freshman honoree from last season finished 114th with a time of 22:54.
On the men's side, Thomas George led the team to seventh with his eighth-place overall finish. He earned All-SEC Second team honors with a time of 23:14 in the 8K.
It was a breakout performance for sophomore Marquette Wilhite, who was the Tigers' third finisher in 29th place with a time of 23:51. Martin Prodanov was second for MU with a 26th-place finish and a time of 23:48.
Next, Missouri competes in the NCAA Midwest Regional on Nov. 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. If one of the Missouri teams finishes in the top two there, it will qualify for the NCAA National Championships. If not, MU will have to hope for an at-large bid.