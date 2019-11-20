A year ago, Thomas George stood on the starting line in Peoria, Illinois, with hopes of qualifying for a national championship.
George and Kieran Wood both expected to make the championships after earning All-SEC honors weeks prior, but a disappointing 37th-place finish ended George’s redshirt junior season.
“We didn’t get close,” George said. “It was nice because I knew that I was a lot better than that. But it’s also like learning from mistakes I made because maybe I was too confident.”
George carried that race with him his senior season, finishing first for Missouri in all six of the team’s races while picking up two victories. That put George’s career on the line in the Midwest Regionals with a final shot to finally qualify for the big dance after missing out in his first three seasons.
“It was just fuel to the fire,” George said. “This year it was like, hey I only have one shot at this and I’ve really got to make this count and make it hurt.”
George came through when he sprinted down the homestretch for a second place finish at the Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and met the arms of coach Marc Burns after he crossed the finish line and qualified for the National Championships.
It was a happy ending for the senior out of Glouchester, England, who had an up-and-down five-year career after he came to Missouri as more of a track athlete than a cross country runner.
“It was pretty cool because freshman year if you asked me if I was going to make it to cross country nationals by myself, I wouldn’t have believed that,” George said.
George came to Missouri as more of a mile and middle distance runner and had trouble immediately transitioning to being a college student. Cross country practices at 6 a.m. meant not staying up until 1 a.m. George also struggled with a rude awakening of increased competition at the NCAA level.
“My freshman year I went in I thought I was going to be really good and I wasn’t. I just didn’t do the right things basically,” George said. “So I was like, okay, I’m gonna redshirt sophomore year and just use it as a rebuilding year.”
George used that year well and earned All-Region honors his redshirt sophomore season and has continued the transition since. He said he got the most sleep he’s ever had this season and has transitioned to doing things with a purpose rather than going through the motions.
“I think he’s grown up a lot over his five years here, and, you know, things that I think used to bother him, he’s able to handle in a lot better ways,” Burns said. “I think when he first got here, he was a little bit impatient with the process. He wanted everything to happen right away, and now he understands that it is a process and it takes time.”
Now the process for George is almost over, and ends with one last race at the NCAA Championships at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. George will be running in a field of just over 250 athletes battling for his first All-American honor.
“I think on a good day he could be somewhere in the top 10 to 15, that would be an awesome day,” Burns said. “But the mission here is to setup to be top 40 and be an all American.”