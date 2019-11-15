In a disappointing day for Missouri cross country, Thomas George was a bright spot.
After a 39th-place finish at last year's midwest regional, George surprised the field with a second-place finish at this year's regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The second-place mark of 30:42 in the 10K was enough to qualify him for the NCAA Championships on Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, IN. George is Missouri's first qualifier since Karissa Schweizer in 2017.
The redshirt senior stayed close to the pack for the first half of the race, but pulled away along with Iowa State's Edwin Kurgat in the second half. George wasn't able to keep up with Kurgat, but his runner-up finish extended his Missouri career for another week.
Behind George, the men's team outperformed its pre-race ranking of No. 13, finishing 10th in the region.
Sophomores Martin Prodanov and Marquette Wilhite pushed Missouri into the top 10 with finishes of 34th and 38th, while redshirt freshman Victor Mugeche and redshirt senior Michael Widmann rounded out the scoring, finishing 97th and 133rd.
On the women's side, Missouri had three all-region performers, but it wasn't enough to qualify for the NCAA Championships. The Tigers finished fifth in the region behind the trio of junior Sarah Chapman, senior Melissa Menghini and redshirt senior Jordyn Kleve.
Chapman was first with a 17th-place finish that wasn't quite enough to qualify individually. Menghini and Kleve came in slightly behind, finishing 20th and 21st.
Freshman Ginger Murnieks finished 47th and redshirt senior Hannah Thomas finished 68th to round out the scoring.
The fifth-place regional finish was two spots away from a likely qualification for the women, who now will shift their focus toward the indoor track season that starts at the Mizzou Holiday Opener on Dec. 7 at the Hearnes Center. The rest of the men's team will join them except for George, who will be preparing for the NCAA championships.