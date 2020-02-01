Missouri redshirt senior Thomas George set a school record to pace Missouri on Day 2 of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.
George finished with a time of 8:00.21 in the men's 3,000-meter race, barely eclipsing the previous record of teammate Kieran Wood. George ended up taking second in the event.
The Tigers finished with 10 top 10 finishes on the day.
Other notable performances included junior Jayson Ashford running a personal best in the 400-meter, for which he took second in the event. Sophomore Martin Prodanov took fourth in the mile with a time of 4:04.02, and Ginger Murnieks finished fifth in the women's 3,000.
On the field, senior Emily Stauffer set a new personal best of 15.66 meters in the shotput on her way to finishing third in the event.
The Tigers move on to the Mizzou Open, with field events starting at 10:45 a.m. and track events starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse.