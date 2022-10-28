Georgia edges Missouri volleyball in five-set thriller

With Kaylee Cox struggling to get anything going offensively, Missouri coach Joshua Taylor made an audible Friday against Georgia.
Taylor worked in defensive specialist Skylar Buckley at setter alongside her sister, Riley Buckley, in the fourth and fifth sets at the Hearnes Center.
Skylar Buckley demonstrated her versatility with two kills, six assists and five digs, but the Bulldogs ultimately emerged with a 3-2 win (14-25, 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11).
The Tigers (8-12, 1-9 Southeastern Conference) shredded Georgia's defense in the first set. Anna Dixon, Jordan Iliff and Cox combined for 13 kills as MU easily took the opening set.
Georgia (16-5, 7-3) bounced back in the second set behind middle blocker Sophie Fischer, the leader of the fourth-best blocking unit in the SEC. Fischer — who finished with nine kills and 10 blocks — was especially effective when Dixon, Cox or Iliff was the only MU hitter on the floor.
Riley Buckley dished out a match-high 29 assists but struggled with consistency around Fischer and the Bulldogs' blocks.
Cox led Missouri's offense with a match-high 22 kills but also accounted for 11 errors, Dixon added 16 kills, and Iliff had seven kills. The rest of the Tigers combined for five kills.
Dixon reached a personal milestone — her 1,000th career kill — in the the third set.
The Tigers and Bulldogs meet again Saturday at the Hearnes Center. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m.