Ayele Gerken had the performance of the day for Missouri track and field on Day 1 of the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday.
Gerken won the women's long jump with a leap of 21¼ feet. She was one of two Tigers to win an event. Skylar Ciccolini won the women's javelin.
Morgan O'Neal finished second in the 400-meter hurdles and Reilly Revord finished fourth in the 800.
Ja'Mari Ward won the men's long jump and Nathan Hall was second in the 3000 steeplechase.
Tolton track and field with four new school records
The Trailblazers had a historic day on the track at the Don Dobson Invitational at Fulton.
Tolton track and field had four school records set, two each by the boys and girls teams.
Braden Willmeth broke the boys 100-meter record with a time of 11.26 seconds. Olivia Andrews set the 3200 school record with a time of 11:42.