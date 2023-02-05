Sophomore outfielder Juju Stevens hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, lifting the Missouri baseball Gold team to a 3-0 victory in the annual Black & Gold scrimmage Sunday afternoon at Taylor Stadium.
Stevens capitalized after a single from junior catcher Dylan Leach and a double from freshman infielder Jackson Lovich.
Juniors Trevor Austin and Kyle Brown also provided a spark for the Gold side. Brown recorded a single and double in two plate appearances, and Brown, who started on the mound, recorded three strikeouts in four innings.
On the Black team, junior Austin Troesser earned the start and pitched four innings.
Fifth year senior Tre Morris was the leading hitter for the Black team, recording two singles. Freshman catcher Dalton Bargo added a double in the fifth inning.
The Tigers open their season at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. February 17th.