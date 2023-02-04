Team Gold took home the victory in the 2023 annual Black & Gold scrimmage defeating team Black Saturday at the Devine Pavilion. Carried by a two-run home run from Kara Daly in the third and a solo blast from Alex Honnold, team Gold entered the 6th inning up 4-0.

Missouri Softball seems to have picked up where they left off in 2022. The two home runs are nothing new to the program, as the team hit 86 total home runs in 2022 and 91 in 2021, which are the second most and the most home runs during a single season in program history, respectively, according to a Missouri Softball press release.

Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you