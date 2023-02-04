Team Gold took home the victory in the 2023 annual Black & Gold scrimmage defeating team Black Saturday at the Devine Pavilion. Carried by a two-run home run from Kara Daly in the third and a solo blast from Alex Honnold, team Gold entered the 6th inning up 4-0.
Missouri Softball seems to have picked up where they left off in 2022. The two home runs are nothing new to the program, as the team hit 86 total home runs in 2022 and 91 in 2021, which are the second most and the most home runs during a single season in program history, respectively, according to a Missouri Softball press release.
The suffocating pitching from the Tigers continues to impress as team Black was held scoreless for the game. Missouri managed to retain its entire pitching lineup from the 2022 season, who boasted a season ERA of 2.81 and a postseason ERA of only 1.00.
The Tigers finished 2022 with a record of 38-22 and 12-11 in conference. The loaded Southeastern Conference will present challenges for the Tigers as they look to return to the SEC championship game and a 15th straight NCAA tournament appearance.
The season opener will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Clearwater, Florida where the Tigers will face Texas in the first round of the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic.
Stars softball falls to host Louisiana Christian
Stephens College lost their opening matchup of the Louisiana Christian University Tournament to Louisiana Christian 3-0 in Pineville, Louisiana. Despite leading the game with eight hits compared to LCU’s six and three multi-hit innings, the Stars failed to score.
Stephens College travels back to Columbia where they next face Graceland University at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Battle High School.
Columbia baseball picks up two wins in season-opener
Columbia College won their double-header opener against College of the Ozarks in blowout fashion. Game one ended 11-3, with the Cougars scoring in every inning they batted.
In game two, College of the Ozarks took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. This would be the only lead the Eagles saw all day, as the Cougars came out swinging in the bottom of the first, scoring six runs. From there, the Eagles were held scoreless as the Cougars piled onto the lead, scoring in all of the final three innings they hit.
Columbia College did not bat in the seventh inning of either contest. The Cougars start the season with a record of 2-0 and will again face College of the Ozarks for another seven inning double header. Game one will start at 12 p.m. Sunday, with game two starting at 2 p.m. at Battle High School.
Columbia men’s basketball falls to last second shot
Columbia College fell to Missouri Baptist University 72-71 at home. This is only their second loss at home this season.
The game remained very close throughout, with both teams vying for a chance to build a considerable lead.
Columbia (17-7, 9-3 AMC) led the game by two points with only a few seconds left in the fourth quarter. Senior Tony Burks, who scored a team-high 22 points, missed a crucial free throw that could have put the Cougars up by three points.
This gave the Spartans an opportunity to tie or win the game. Jadis White hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining in the game to squeak out a narrow victory for Missouri Baptist.
The Cougars host Harris-Stowe State University at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southwell Complex.
Columbia women’s basketball defeats Missouri Baptist
Columbia College defeated Missouri Baptist University 71-65 at the Arena of Southwell Complex. It was the Cougars’ seventh straight win.
The two teams traded leads in the game and never pulled away. Columbia (19-4, 14-1 American Midwest Conference) trailed at one point in the second quarter, but eventually rallied behind a dominant third quarter to take the win.
Sophomore Mallory Shetley scored a team-high 36 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 from the free throw line. She also notched 14 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.
The Cougars host Harris-Stowe State University at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arena of Southwell Complex.
The Stars’ winning streak continues
Stephens College defeated Lyon College 76-71 on the road in Batesville, Arkansas. It was the third straight win for the Stars.
The Stars’ (15-6,10-5 AMC) Arthel Massaquoi scored a team-high 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds. Alayasia Douglas and Marveen Ross each scored 13 points.
Notably, it was Stephens basketball’s first-ever win over Lyon College after losing to that opponent 20 consecutive times through the program history’s.
Stephens hosts the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena.
Missouri diving fail to reach podium in Air Force Diving Invitational
Three Tigers, Kayla Wilson, Carlo Lopez and Jude Dierker qualified for the championship round of the Air Force Diving Invitational at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado.
Wilson represented Missouri in the women’s 1-meter Dive competition, while both Lopez and Dierker competed in the men’s 3m Dive competition. Wilson and Lopez both placed seventh in their respective events as Dierker placed 10th.
The Tigers will next compete in the SEC Championships from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18.