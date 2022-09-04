With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.
It turns out that, to Good, a tie wasn't in the cards, as the Missouri freshman found the top post from just inside the penalty box in the 85th minute to give the Tigers the advantage for the first time all game.
Good's game-winning goal was her second score of the game and of the season, and it helped the Tigers top Kansas 2-1 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
For the game, Missouri outshot Kansas 16-6, but the Jayhawks took an early advantage in the sixth minute. Rylan Childers found the back of the net on one of just two shots on target for Kansas on the day.
Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach wasn't tested a lot throughout the game; she did not record a save. Her Kansas counterpart, Melania Pasar, made five saves, with all of them coming in the opening half.
Kylee Simmons and Milena Fischer assisted Good's second goal. Team captain Grace Pettet was assessed a yellow card in the 73rd minute for unsportsmanlike play.
Missouri (3-2-1) came into the day off a 3-1 loss to No. 1 North Carolina.
Sunday's win is the second time this season the Tigers have found the back of the net multiple times in a game. The first instance came in a 3-1 win over Southern Illinois.
The Tigers will hit the road for another rivalry matchup when they meet Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday.