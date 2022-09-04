With just under five minutes to play in Sunday's contest against Kansas, Missouri soccer had not held a lead, but it looked as if it was going to escape with a tie. After all, Missouri had outshot the Jayhawks all game, and Keegan Good had a goal to her name after drilling the equalizer in the 57th minute.

It turns out that, to Good, a tie wasn't in the cards, as the Missouri freshman found the top post from just inside the penalty box in the 85th minute to give the Tigers the advantage for the first time all game.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

