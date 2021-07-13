Hours after Missouri governor Mike Parson signed a bill allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk indicated his approval in a statement.
"Today's signing of Missouri's NIL bill ensures our student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to cultivate and benefit from their personal brands," Sterk said. "On behalf of all our student-athletes, I would like to express our gratitude to Governor Parson, Senators Caleb Rowden, Greg Razer and Holly Rehder, Representatives Kurtis Gregory, Wes Rogers, Nick Schroer and Wayne Wallingford, and many other elected officials who spoke in support of and voted for the NIL bill."
The bill comes two weeks after the NCAA passed its own sweeping reform allowing athletes to make money, so even before the bill, the NIL era effectively started when the NCAA's rules went into effect July 1.
Missouri is the 27th state to have passed some form of NIL legislation.