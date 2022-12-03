Missouri tennis suffers 8th straight loss to Tennessee (copy)

 Shelby Baseler

Members of the Green Tennis Center and the Missouri women’s tennis team were dismayed to learn that the facility was closing its doors this weekend. On Friday afternoon, some club members received an email that the center, which is a part of the larger Mizzou Tennis Complex, would be closed effective the following morning.

The email, from Assistant Athletics Director Morgan Domenick, explained that annual memberships would be paused and court times that had already been reserved would be made-up upon reopening. Domenick also wrote that the facility was closed until further notice in order to “assess potential repairs to the structure.”

  Shelby Baseler

