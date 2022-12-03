Members of the Green Tennis Center and the Missouri women’s tennis team were dismayed to learn that the facility was closing its doors this weekend. On Friday afternoon, some club members received an email that the center, which is a part of the larger Mizzou Tennis Complex, would be closed effective the following morning.
The email, from Assistant Athletics Director Morgan Domenick, explained that annual memberships would be paused and court times that had already been reserved would be made-up upon reopening. Domenick also wrote that the facility was closed until further notice in order to “assess potential repairs to the structure.”
The reason for the closure did not come as a surprise to club member Julia Norregaard, who has been a member for over five years.
“It looks like something out of the Cold War,” Norregaard remarked of the conditions at Green Tennis Center. “(The Missouri women’s tennis team) are so talented and work so hard, and the fact that they’re given a third-rate facility is an embarrassment. So, my assumption is that they’re finally dealing with mold, water leaking, and who knows what else.”
Norregaard noted that she, along with other club members, had seen what appeared to be mold building on the bubble which houses the main courts. She went on to say that the bubble is not only a concern because of mold, but is also known to leak during heavy rainfall — preventing matches from being played.
Regardless of the reasons for the closure, tennis players around Columbia are disappointed by the lack of communication, as well as the uncertainty of the facility’s future.
“I think it’s really important for people to know about our vibrant tennis community and I’m hopeful that (the closure) means the university is going to allocate the funds to give us a new tennis facility,” said Sarah Bohl, a member at Green Tennis Center. “I just think it’s interesting that we weren’t given any notice and we’re kind of left without a place to play in the indoor season, and many of us have hundreds of dollars on the line.”
The university has not shared more information on the closing with club members, and it is unknown if that will change. The Missourian has contacted university administrators, but has yet to receive a comment.