Missouri freshman Mara Häusler finished 16th in the women's triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
Her jump of 43 feet, 3 inches earned her Second-Team All-American honors for the season. She is the Tigers' third All-American this season.
Häusler is the current school record holder in the triple jump after jumping 44-6 in the West Preliminary Round earlier this year.
Sophomore Arianna Fisher also competed in the women's triple jump Saturday. She finished 20th after jumping 43-¼. She will look to improve her performance as she focuses on the Olympic trials being held next week in Eugene, Oregon.
Missouri coach Brian Halter feels that this week's performances show what to expect from the Tigers in the future.
“Our team fought hard all week as they have throughout the season,” Halter said in a news release. “We gained invaluable experience as nearly all of our finalists were making the trip for the first time in their respective careers. The future is exciting. We are proud of how our teams managed a difficult season.”