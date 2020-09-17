Like every other collegiate sport lucky enough to have a season this year, Missouri cross country is learning to adjust to new protocols and routines due to COVID-19.
There are seating charts for team bus trips, hotel room assignments based on whom student-athletes live with, and other precautions that could help prevent the spread of coronavirus within the program.
One thing the Tigers aren't worried about this season, though, is their depth.
Missouri redshirt senior Kieran Wood will return to men's cross country competition this Saturday as the team competes in the Commodore Classic in Nashville, Tennessee. A handful of members of the women's team, including sophomore Ginger Murnieks and junior Reilly Revord, are also back at full health.
"It's been a long, long haul to get to this point," coach Marc Burns said. "We're certainly, you know, not off campus yet. I told coach (Eileen) Halter today that I'll be relaxed when we're sitting in the bus and we pull out of the MATC on Friday. With everything that's going on, you just never know what's around the next corner, and I think that our team and our student athletes have done a phenomenal job navigating this new world that we live in."
Missouri's revamped schedule for the 2020 season was released Sept. 8. The Tigers will take part in just four meets this season, including the Southeastern Conference Championships on Oct. 30. Two of Missouri's meets will take place at the Gans Creek Course.
"The one thing you learn quickly in college athletics, you can only control what you can control," Burns said. "The variables that you can’t control you just can’t worry about. We’ve talked to our team about that all the time; like, we can’t control what’s going on with the decisions that are being made. All we can do is control how we handle it and how we attack each day. So, four meets? Hey, we’re excited to have four meets and to have a major championship to prepare for."
Only 20 Missouri runners will travel for the Classic, Burns said. Per the meet info, teams are allowed up to 12 runners for both the men's and women's races. The men's race will start at 8:30 a.m., and the women's race will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Wood, who missed last year's SEC Championships due to a stress fracture in his hip, placed 14th at last year's Commodore Classic. After the pandemic shut down Missouri's campus in March, Wood returned to his home in Cambridge, England, where he spent the country's lockdown preparing for the 2020 season.
"I think in a funny way the pandemic came at a great time for me," Wood said. "I was able to really go back to basics. Focus on rehabbing, carefully getting strong, running just some basic, fundamental mileage. So, I think I’m the fittest I’ve been in a long time. Physically stronger. So I’m ready. I’m looking forward to it."
The offseason presented a similar scenario for senior Sarah Chapman, who's from Maidenhead, England.
"Running basically became the one time we could go out the house every day," she said. "We still had like online Zoom classes for the spring semester, so that kept us busy. I know, for me, I’m extremely happy to be back because I was twiddling my thumbs a lot at home."
Chapman finished 18th in last year's SEC Championships when Missouri's women's team placed third overall. Coming into this season, the Tigers — both men's and women's — were voted No. 4 in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll. Chapman believes that the women's team is actually in a better position this season to make a push for a top-3 finish than it was last year.
"I think if we can all stay healthy, just seeing the training we’re doing at the minute, I think that top 3 is definitely an achievable goal," Chapman said. "I think reasons why we’ve struggled in the past is because some people who’ve been big scorers normally have been out due to injuries."
Not only do Missouri's men's and women's team return veterans who suffered injuries last season, they also have a healthy crop of newcomers. Burns said he expects freshman McKenna Revord, Reilly's younger sister, to make an impact on the season.
"She's done a phenomenal job," Burns said. "(She) really has done a great job transitioning to the training and had a great summer. She's been running up with our top 5 group. She looks fantastic. I'm excited to see what she can do."
On the men's side, there are 11 freshmen. The group trained together a few times over the summer, Burns said, and has already formed a unique bond. They'll add to an already strong roster featuring Wood and juniors Marquette Wilhite and Martin Prodanov.
"If (the freshmen) can continue to do what they’re doing and push each other, day in and day out, they’ll quickly learn how to run college cross country," Wood said. "It’s exciting. We just need two of them to step up on any given day and we could be really, really strong."