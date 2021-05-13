It was fun while it lasted for MU baseball.
The Tigers led No. 3 Mississippi State for nearly four innings, but the Bulldogs blasted their way into the lead in the seventh, eventually winning 5-4 on Thursday in Starkville, Mississipi.
That disastrous seventh inning started with a four-pitch walk issued by reliever Lukas Veinbergs to State’s nine-hole hitter, a foreboding way to start the inning that put Missouri’s 4-2 lead in jeopardy. Veinbergs managed to strike out the next batter, but on the first pitch of his at-bat, Tanner Allen crushed a ball out to right, appearing to tie the game up. But Tiger right fielder Andrew Keefer wasn’t ready to give the lead up that easily. Keefer leapt up and robbed Allen of the homer, preserving the lead and getting the second out of the inning.
Veinbergs’ struggles continued after the miraculous grab, however. Maybe his nerves were rattled because of the long out, or maybe the thunderous crowd at Dudy Noble Field got into his head, because the next four batters could not have gone worse for the grad student. Veinbergs gave up a single and an error, advancing the Bulldogs’ Kamren James to third. A wild pitch scored James and kicked off a string of nine consecutive balls thrown by Veinbergs. One more single scored two runs and Mississippi State took the lead.
Finally, Missouri manager Steve Bieser had seen enough and brought in Spencer Miles, who retired Clark on one pitch.
Veinbergs never really had it, especially in the deciding seventh inning. Bieser was handcuffed, though, because Miles, who used to be Missouri’s ace, wasn’t warm in the bullpen. Bieser had to stick with Veinbergs as Miles hustled to get warm enough to pitch. As he left the field, Veinbergs was clearly upset with himself, yelling and spiking his glove when he sat down on the bench. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the predicament ended up deciding the game.
Keefer was Missouri’s standout on defense and offense. He hit a perfect 3 for 3 and scored two of the Tigers’ four runs. Keefer and the rest of MU’s hitters got to Mississippi State starter Christian MacLeod early, an impressive feat considering his excellent season stats. Before the game Thursday, MacLeod carried a 3.05 ERA and is usually good for at least five innings. He went only three against Missouri, but his bullpen shut down Tiger hitters.
From the sixth inning to the end of the game, Mississippi State’s pen struck out 10 of 13 Missouri batters. Brandon Smith, Preston Johnson and Landon Sims all took two innings, striking out three, six and four Missouri hitters, respectively, with Johnson taking the win and moving to 3-0 in 2021.
Mark Vierling and Clayton Peterson were most brutalized by the trio of Bulldogs, each striking out three times.
In all, it’s a game that Bieser and Missouri (13-33, 5-20 Southeastern Conference) surely want back. A morale win against a top-three opponent on an ESPNU broadcast could have been good for recruiting and would have been the highlight of a nearly-lost season, not to mention go a long way in the race for the last spot in to the SEC Tournament. It was not in the cards, however, so MU will have to regroup and try again Friday with Seth Halvorsen on the mound.