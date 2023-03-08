Missouri softball hosted Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon in Columbia, where a considerable crowd was bundled in black and gold gear in Mizzou Softball Stadium’s stands to witness the Tigers’ 11-5 win over the Roos.
Freshman Cierra Harrison started off in the circle by pitching four straight perfect innings before the Roos started to chip away at Missouri’s lead in the fifth and sixth. Harrison credited the performance to Missouri’s defense behind her.
MU coach Larissa Anderson ended up pulling the freshman after five innings, noting that she wanted others on her pitching staff to see some action.
Missouri (16-6) led Kansas City (5-14) by six runs heading into the sixth. The Roos then capitalized on four base hits and a walk off of relief pitcher Megan Schumacher to put four on the board.
Freshman Taylor Pannell relieved the senior in the circle with no outs. The young pitcher retired three straight batters to escape the inning.
“That was really awesome to see,” Anderson said, “because we’re going to rely on her in that closing role.”
Missouri extended its lead in the next at-bat, scoring four more runs in response.
Kara Daly, the leadoff hitter, knocked one up the middle and scored off a Chantice Phillips RBI single. This kickstarted a string of Missouri hits.
“They know how to be able to manufacture some runs,” Anderson said of her lineup. “We have a lot of speed to be able to put some runners in motion, but it really starts with that leadoff batter to hit the ball hard. That’s why they say hitting is contagious.”
The Tigers were able to stay six runs ahead of the Roos coming out of the sixth thanks to a Payton Jackson triple, a Megan Moll double and a Maddie Snider single.
Third baseman Daly turned a double play in the seventh to seal the win.
Phillips clobbered a three-run home run over the center-field fence in the first inning — the junior’s first of the season — to put the Tigers on the board early. The shot also scored Katie Chester and Julia Crenshaw, who were sitting at first and third, respectively.
“I just tried to execute a good swing,” Phillips said, “and the result (was) the result.”
Phillips went 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBI in the contest.
Jenna Laird scored in the second inning off a couple stolen bases and then again via a Crenshaw RBI groundout in the fourth.
No. 23 Missouri remains in Columbia through the weekend to commence Southeastern Conference play against No. 14 Kentucky.