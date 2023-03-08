From left, Missouri’s Kara Daly, Jenna Laird, Cierra Harrison, Julia Crenshaw

From left, Missouri’s Kara Daly, Jenna Laird, Cierra Harrison, Julia Crenshaw and Katie Chester celebrate during a game against Kansas City on Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers defeated the Roos 11-5.

 Christian Wright/Missourian

Missouri softball hosted Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon in Columbia, where a considerable crowd was bundled in black and gold gear in Mizzou Softball Stadium’s stands to witness the Tigers’ 11-5 win over the Roos.

Freshman Cierra Harrison started off in the circle by pitching four straight perfect innings before the Roos started to chip away at Missouri’s lead in the fifth and sixth. Harrison credited the performance to Missouri’s defense behind her.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

