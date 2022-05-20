Hogg's work with Special Olympics reflects work of MU athletes in the community

After claiming two All-Mountain West Conference honors in swimming during her junior year at Boise State, Molly Hogg’s swimming career with the Broncos came to an unexpectedly swift end.
On July 2, 2020, Hogg and her teammates were forced to find new programs to compete for after the Boise State athletic program cut the women’s swim and dive team due to budget-related issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the door closed on her chances to finish out her four-year career in Boise, a window opened for Hogg when she transferred to MU three weeks later. The new program came with new opportunities to make an impact in the pool and in the greater Columbia community.
Hogg’s transfer opened up the chance to work as a behavior technician at BlueSprig to work toward becoming a registered behavior technician (RBT), where she hopes to provide behavioral analysis and work with individuals with special needs. The move also gave Hogg the ability to volunteer more, which she jumped on right away by assisting with Special Olympics in Columbia.
“When I transferred to Mizzou, I wanted to start becoming involved in the community in any way I could,” Hogg said. “There were signs posted at the MATC (Mizzou Athletic Training Complex) about volunteering with Special Olympics, and so I was like, ‘Hey, this is a great way to get involved in the community,’ and so I started volunteering when I first got here.”
Fast forward almost two years later, Hogg started working a part-time position with Columbia Parks and Rec helping with Special Olympics, where she works as a coach for the sport she knows best — swimming — along with some sports she has never played before.
“My goal is to just help the athletes have fun and help them learn a new skill,” Hogg said. “It’s hard to have to go out of my comfort zone, but when I get the opportunity to help someone I will step up and go out of my way to do that to help them.”
Stepping out of comfort zones in volunteering with individuals with special needs is something Hogg learned early on in her volunteer journey. During her time at Boise State, she spent summers volunteering at a camp for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). At the camp, she was paired one-on-one with kids between eight and 17 years old and learned about the different talents and abilities that people with muscular dystrophy possessed.
“Some people in the community don’t think individuals with disabilities have other talents, they’re just defined by their disability,” Hogg said. “This camp taught me that it may be part of them, but it’s not who they are.”
Hogg’s experience at the MDA Camp included a talent show, where she teared up listening to one of the campers sing Billie Eilish and she bonded with one of the campers who strummed a song on the guitar by Shinedown, who she had seen in concert before. She continued to help out with MDA every summer since her initial volunteering in the summer of 2019.
Once Hogg arrived in Missouri, she found a new opportunity to combine her love of volunteering with her experience as an athlete to work with Special Olympics.
Hogg started out as one of the many student athletes at MU volunteering with Special Olympics and other community organizations. To graduate with a student-athlete sash, MU athletes must volunteer for at least 40 hours over the course of their collegiate career. Tyler Armstrong, the adapted sports specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation, sees entire teams within the MU athletic program help out at Special Olympics.
“I’m getting emails from parents saying, ‘I’m so glad that we have volunteers because all week, all my child talks about is going bowling and hanging out with some of the wrestlers,’” Armstrong said.
Athletes have access to the Helper Helper app, which allows them to log their volunteer hours and discover different opportunities to help out. If athletes want to go as a group, they can view the date to see if their friends have signed up.
“They provide endless opportunities that are upcoming that you can sign up for really easily, and then it’ll log your hours right into the app afterwards so that you can keep track of what you’ve done and how many hours you still need to get,” Amy Feddersen, one of Hogg’s teammates on the MU swim and dive team, said. “That’s been really helpful for me just to find ways to get involved in the community. I’ve noticed some other athletes starting to sign up and get involved as well, so it’s really exciting.”
When Feddersen looked at schools during her recruiting process, she remembered that the MU swim and dive team stressed the importance of volunteering and community involvement.
“That’s something that they put a big emphasis on and that was something that I thought was really cool when I was recruiting here,” Feddersen said. “They really make sure that the athletes get involved in the community and are giving back.”
When Hogg moved to Columbia, she took the culture of community involvement with the MU swim and dive team to heart. After finding out about the opportunity with Special Olympics, Hogg showed up to her first practice during the fall of 2020 for bowling. Armstrong has seen several college athletes volunteer for Special Olympics, but remembers Hogg as one of the few who stepped up to do the most challenging work right away.
“Right away, I could already tell like she was phenomenal and you could tell that she had a background in working with special needs,” Armstrong said. “She took on the group that needs the most assistance in bowling and she wanted to be with that group. So this is almost a hands on every single athlete and she wanted to be with those two lanes and then after seeing that, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s fantastic.’”
Hogg continued to show up to bowling every week, then helped out with bocce ball and tennis as the seasons switched. She asked her friends on the swim and dive team to come and volunteer with her, but even when she was the only one available that week, Hogg showed up and helped out solo.
Armstrong noticed Hogg coming to help out at a consistent rate and also saw qualities in how she worked with the athletes that made her a good fit to become more than a volunteer.
“We normally have to kind of hold the volunteers hand from time to time, a lot of them have never worked with individuals with special needs,” Armstrong said. “So they don’t really know how to hold themselves when they’re around individuals with special needs. Molly just basically insisted, ‘Hey, I’ll go and help out the group that is going to need almost like hands on assistance.’”
In working with the group that needed the most assistance, Hogg showed that she could handle herself and work with the athletes in a respectful way.
“If an athlete just kind of has a breakdown or just starts like yelling or just says, ‘I don’t care to bowl, I’m just gonna sit here,’ Molly was the type of person to ask what’s bothering them and talk them through it,” Armstrong said. “She’s worked with some of our hardest athletes that are very either hard headed or very outspoken and might say something inappropriate from time to time, and Molly is always ready to handle it.”
After volunteering with Special Olympics for an entire academic year, Armstrong approached Hogg about starting a paid part-time position as an assistant coordinator for Special Olympics, which she accepted and started in January.
In the new role, Hogg is one of four workers that Armstrong oversees and can coach the different sports offered by Special Olympics without Armstrong present. While Hogg is familiar enough with swimming after being involved with swimming since she was six years old, there are some sports she coaches which she’s never played competitively before.
“I want to be as knowledgeable as possible, even though it might be hard to learn these specific skills, especially a layup, but I kind of learned how to do it,” Hogg said. “I’m still learning the rules of basketball, and now we’re doing volleyball, I have no clue any rules about volleyball but I’m learning. They’re helping me understand it as well and so teaching me things too and they sometimes make fun of me if I do like a shot or like a layup like completely wrong, they’ll laugh or something like that, but it’s always good fun.”
Another role that Hogg has assumed is doing more outreach within her swim and dive team and Missouri athletics as a whole. Feddersen started to become more involved with Special Olympics after Hogg talked to her team about doing it.
“We had a swimmer Bible study that we did on Sunday nights and she would talk about one thing that brought her joy that week or one thing that she wanted to work on and sometimes it would be connected to her work through Special Olympics,” Feddersen said. “It kind of just sparked an interest in the back of my mind, and then when she really started getting involved and started coordinating things, that’s when she really kept inviting other swimmers to come and I finally decided to show up one week. It really just captivated my attention immediately when I came and I was like, ‘This is something I want to get more involved in.’”
Feddersen is heavily involved in volunteering in her own right, and represents Missouri swim and dive on the SEC Community Service Team. She credits the athletic program for encouraging athletes like herself and Hogg to get involved in volunteer efforts they are passionate about.
“The athletic department just does such a great job of providing those opportunities and it’s a great way to just hang out with friends too,” Feddersen said. “I have a lot of cool teammates who have kind of dragged me along to different things like Habitat for Humanity or trail cleanup or something like that, but it’s really cool to put time back into the community and then see that pay off through athletics.”
Two years ago, Hogg was at a crossroads for what to do after she was left without a swim and dive to compete with. But as she wraps up her second year at Missouri, she realizes that without the transfer, she would not be in the positions she currently fills as a behavior technician and an assistant coordinator for Special Olympics, both of which give her the chance to assist children with special needs.
“I’m really happy that I’m here and it’s just provided me with a great opportunities, especially making those connections in the community and I don’t think I would have ever had the job I have,” Hogg said. “Right now I’m just a behavior technician and then once I get my certification for an RBT (registered behavior technician), and I don’t think I would have ever done that or had the time for Special Olympics and working for them. So I think everything happens for a reason.”