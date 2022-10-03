Missouri freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach was announced as the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for Week 7.
Hollenbach started her week with three saves on Sunday against Vanderbilt in a 2-0 loss before coming up big for the Tigers against No. 21 Mississippi State on Friday night.
Missouri went into the contest coming off of back-to-back last-minute defeats and needed a spark to get the team’s momentum back to where it was following its upset of Auburn. Hollenbach picked up six saves in a shutout effort that carried Missouri to a 0-0 draw and its first point in three games. All six of Hollenbach’s saves came in the second half of the contest after Mississippi State picked up its offensive intensity to try and break the scoreless tie.
The Mississippi State shutout is one of three total that Hollenbach has put together so far this season.
Hollenbach and Missouri return to the field at 6 P.M. Thursday in Knoxville against Tennessee.