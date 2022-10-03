Bella Hollenbach

Bella Hollenbach

 Courtesy of MU Tigers

Missouri freshman goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach was announced as the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for Week 7.

Hollenbach started her week with three saves on Sunday against Vanderbilt in a 2-0 loss before coming up big for the Tigers against No. 21 Mississippi State on Friday night.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism at the University of Missouri. You can reach me at cbswm9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

