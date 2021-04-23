Coming off a series sweep over the last-place team in the Southeastern Conference, Missouri softball will be facing a challenge from the opposite end of the standings this weekend.
The Tigers travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the first-place Razorbacks for three games Saturday-Monday.
There are a number of reasons No. 8 Arkansas has climbed to the top of the standings ahead of the likes of Alabama and Florida. Power hitting and the pitching of Mary Haff stand out from the rest.
The Razorbacks are near the bottom of the SEC in team batting average at .240 in conference play and .276 overall. But they don’t let that stop them from scoring — they are tied for third in runs.
After all, who needs a high average when you can just hit home runs? The Razorbacks lead the SEC and are second in the country with 82 dingers. The next closest SEC team, Georgia, has 19 fewer. Arkansas excels at making sure that when it gets runners aboard, it is able to get them home. Led by Braxton Burnside with 23, four Razorbacks have 10 or more long balls this season.
For a Missouri pitching staff that has given up the most homers in the conference, that could pose a major problem. A few of the Tigers’ pitchers who rely on the fastball, most notably Laurin Krings and Megan Schumacher, may find themselves in trouble if they try to blow by Arkansas' sluggers.
One fastball left over the plate turned on for a homer could be all Arkansas needs if Mary Haff is in the circle. Her pitching has been a huge reason for the Razorbacks' 16-2 SEC record. Appearing in 14 of their 18 conference games, Haff leads the team with 59⅓ innings pitched, holding opposing hitters to a .186 average over that time.
With a 20-3 overall record, she has had no trouble getting the run support needed for wins, although most of the time she doesn’t need much.
She’s also struck out 153 batters this season, something Missouri will need to be conscious of when stepping into the box against her.
Also worth noting is how the Tigers have struggled against SEC teams with a true ace. Auburn’s Shelby Lowe and LSU’s Ali Kilponen both dominated Missouri in their respective appearances, and Haff has the quality to do the same.
Between the power of the Razorbacks' bats and the challenge of finding a way to get to Haff, Missouri will have its work cut out in Fayetteville.