Missouri started off strong and never looked back in its 10-4 victory over Florida International in the third meeting of a four-game series on Saturday in Miami. But in the process, relief pitcher and MU quarterback Sam Horn exited the game with discomfort in his arm.
Horn pitched 1⅓ innings, throwing 25 pitches, striking out three and giving up one hit before coming out of the game while pointing at his elbow. Missouri football's spring camp is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with Horn slated to compete for the starting QB role with Miami transfer Jake Garcia and Brady Cook, who will sit out camp while he recovers from shoulder surgery.
In the top of the second inning, Justin Colon hit a sacrifice fly into center field with the bases loaded to bring senior Matt Garcia home. Dylan Leach then took advantage of an error by Panthers pitcher Angel Tiburcio, running home to extend the Tigers' lead.
Missouri's hot hitting continued into the third inning. Junior outfielder Trevor Austin hit a home run to begin the frame, and senior Ty Wilmsmeyer hit a sacrifice RBI to drive Hank Zeisler home.
The Tigers finished the game with 14 hits.
Fifth-year senior Cam Chick and freshman Dalton Bargo each had an RBI in the sixth inning. Chick hit an RBI double, and Bargo hit a single to center field to drive fifth-year senior Luke Mann home.
Ross Lovich hit an RBI single in the eight inning that led to Wilmsmeyer tallying another run.
Junior pitcher Javyn Pimental got his second start on the mound for the Tigers. Pimental struck out four batters in 4⅓ innings pitched, before being relieved by Horn.
Freshman pitcher Logan Lunceford came in for Horn for his first appearance and had a strong performance. In 3⅓ innings, Lunceford struck out eight batters and only allowed one hit, albeit a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the ninth.
Missouri (4-2) will conclude its series against FIU (3-4) at 11 a.m. Sunday in Miami.