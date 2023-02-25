Missouri started off strong and never looked back in its 10-4 victory over Florida International in the third meeting of a four-game series on Saturday in Miami. But in the process, relief pitcher and MU quarterback Sam Horn exited the game with discomfort in his arm.

Horn pitched 1⅓ innings, throwing 25 pitches, striking out three and giving up one hit before coming out of the game while pointing at his elbow. Missouri football's spring camp is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with Horn slated to compete for the starting QB role with Miami transfer Jake Garcia and Brady Cook, who will sit out camp while he recovers from shoulder surgery.

