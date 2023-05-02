Missouri baseball recorded 13 hits in its 9-7 Border War victory over Kansas on Tuesday at Taylor Stadium.
The Tigers’ bats were hot from the start. Third baseman Luke Mann launched a three-run homer, emphatically stomping on home plate as he rounded the bases, to tie the game in the bottom of the first.
Mann continued to impress in the bottom of the fourth. The fifth-year senior launched an RBI double to deep right field to score second baseman Trevor Austin, making it 5-3.
“He (Mann) had such a great game today,” MU coach Steve Bieser said. “It was great to see him have that kind of performance since he’s been doing it for a long time.”
Missouri (25-19) continued to build its lead in the fifth inning. Shortstop Matt Garcia dropped a line-drive single into left to bring Dalton Bargo home. Catcher Dylan Leach followed by scoring on a wild pitch.
“It was a great hitting performance across the board,” Bieser said. “Those guys stacked on top of each other, which led to a very effective offensive performance.”
The momentum continued behind the Tigers in the sixth and seventh innings, digging a deeper hole for the Jayhawks (21-24). Hank Zeisler padded the lead with an RBI groundout in the sixth.
Cam Careswell, who was pinch hitting for left fielder Cam Chick, dropped an RBI double over the glove of Jayhawks center fielder Mike Koszewski in his third at-bat of the season to give Missouri a 9-3 lead.
Mann and Bargo were the Tigers’ leaders at the plate Tuesday, as they had four hits and three hits, respectively.
Nic Smith earned the start for the Tigers but was replaced after an inning of work. The freshman recorded two strikeouts and gave up three runs. Brock Lucas (4-0) picked up the win in relief. Rorik Maltrud followed Lucas in relief.
MU reliever Kyle Potthoff entered in the fifth inning. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings before Kansas started a ninth-inning rally consisting of two homers — a solo shot from Michael Brooks and a two-run blast from Luke Leto — that cut Kansas’ deficit to 9-6. Zach Franklin closed the door in relief of Potthoff.
“We knew we needed to have a lot of guys on the mound tonight,” Bieser said. “We needed our relievers to do more, and I thought he (Potthoff) was very effective until the ninth.”
Missouri will look to build off its victory when it continues its eight-game homestand with a three-game series against defending national champion Mississippi, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Stadium.