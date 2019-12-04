Sun Wenting arrived in America with only five words of English at her disposal and no friends by her side.
Two years later, she was a 2017 AVCA Two-Year College First Team All-American at Miami Dade who was transferring to Missouri to play volleyball.
But Wenting’s road to success was not an easy one.
Sun’s journey began in a northeast province of China called Heilongjiang. The province borders Russia to the north and two other China provinces, Nei Mongol (Inner Mongolia) and Jilin, that separate Heilongjiang from Mongolia and North Korea, respectively.
Wenting attended high school in Qiqihar, the second largest city in Heilongjiang. It was through her high school, Qiqihar #32, that Wenting was given her first opportunity to travel to America. A volleyball tournament allowed Wenting to travel across the Pacific; it was a tournament that prompted college coaches in the U.S. to discover Wenting’s talents.
“The coaches at Miami Dade saw me and invited me to come play in America,” Wenting said. “At first I wasn’t thinking about coming to America because it’s a totally different culture and I didn’t know anyone here. But, I later thought it was a good opportunity to explore myself and get more experience about the whole world outside of China.”
Yet, two big obstacles stood in the way.
“I came (to America) alone,” Wenting said. “I didn’t even know how to speak English because I never learned in China.”
Wenting decided to brave the trip to America anyways and invented new ways to communicate with her coaches and teammates. It was a process that not only took time to adjust to, but one that changed every interaction she had with a person for the next year and a half as she learned English.
“When I first got (to Miami Dade), it was so awkward,” Wenting said. “When my coach picked me up from the airport, the only words I knew were, ‘Hello,’ ‘How are you?’ and ‘Bye.’”
Despite the language barrier, Wenting was still able to excel on the court. As a freshman at Miami Dade, she recorded 264 kills on .353 hitting. Her accomplishments came despite little to no verbal communication between her and her teammates.
“What I could use for communication were body language and Google Translate,” Wenting said. “I think volleyball, no matter where you go, is still volleyball. How you play and communicate with your teammates is easier in sports because just by making eye contact I can know what she means on the court.
“The most important part in understanding my teammates was that we lived together,” Wenting said. “So we had a lot of time to spend with each other.”
As Wenting got more comfortable, she got even better on the court. In her sophomore year, she tallied 324 kills on .343 hitting as Miami Dade’s outside hitter, leading the Sharks to a perfect 34-0 season and second consecutive championship at the National Junior College Tournament.
Her impressive seasons got the attention of former Missouri volleyball coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow. They were in contact with Wenting for around a year before she graduated Miami Dade and eventually offered her a chance to play for the Tigers.
It was the Kreklows, Wenting insists, that were the ones who made her feel the most comfortable in her third home in just two years.
“It was the little things, like helping me look for a house,” Wenting said. “I couldn’t look for it myself because I don’t have a car and didn’t know any place (in Columbia).”
A common denominator for most students in Columbia, a driver’s license, did not and still does not apply to Wenting. So, she made the next logical choice for transportation around campus: a bicycle.
“I didn’t know how to put (the bicycle) together because each part was separate,” Wenting said. “But coach Susan and Wayne came to my apartment to help me put it together. It was just little things they did, but they were things that melted my heart. I really appreciated everything they did for me.”
The Kreklows announced their retirement after the 2018 season, shocking some of the players — including Wenting.
“I was so surprised that they retired and was so sad about that,” she said. “They were good people that gave me the most support.”
Despite the retirement of the coaches that brought her to Columbia, she never thought about leaving the program.
“Molly (Taylor) and Josh (Taylor) have been good coaches and give me a lot of help,” Wenting said. “The players and staff here are so good too. They are so cute and funny.”
Although coach Joshua Taylor was not involved in the recruitment of Wenting, he said he is grateful and lucky to have her on his team.
“She is an amazing teammate,” Taylor said. “What some people don’t realize is that this is only her fourth year speaking English. Before that, she had no exposure to the language. She has done a great job getting comfortable and communicating her teammates more than other students would who would have only spoken the language for four years.
“She is also one of the team’s best in the classroom and is doing so with a language that isn’t her own,” Taylor said. “It takes a lot of bravery and it is something I really admire her for.”
On the court though, Wenting has seen her playing time decrease. In 2018, she appeared in all 32 matches for the Tigers and made 18 starts as a defensive specialist, highlighted by a career-high 10 dig performance against Texas A&M on Oct. 28.
However, the defensive specialist position in 2019 has been played almost exclusively by senior Riley Sents. Wenting has played in just nine of Missouri’s 28 matches and only for a total of 13 sets. In comparison, Sents has proved her durability by playing in every single match for a total of 103 sets.
Nevertheless, the bench role has not stopped Wenting from doing everything possible to help the team.
“Right now, she doesn’t have a starting role, but she does everything in her power to make the starters better which is invaluable,” Taylor said. “She embodies her role. It’s awesome having her around.”
“She always drives us to make us better,” Missouri outside hitter Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana said. “She isn’t always necessarily on the starting side, but she doesn’t let that stop her from having a positive attitude and getting after it. She is always working hard to score, and whenever I am blocking she helps take tough angle and hits hard shots to help me get better.”
As good as a teammate Wenting is, her teammates insist she is an even better person.
“She is one of the most selfless persons I have ever met,” Hollingsworth-Santana said. “She is very grateful and humble and never complains about anything.”
Despite little playing time, Wenting makes sure her presence is always felt by the team.
“Every day when I come into the locker room she is the first one there,” Hollingsworth-Santana said. “Even if you come in looking sad she is the first one there to ask you if you are okay and makes sure to tell you, ‘Don’t worry, you got this.’ She is always very supportive. On the court she is always telling everyone what a great job they are doing.”
The team has been able to bond with Wenting so easily because Missouri is the most international team in the SEC. Based on the hometowns listed on every SEC team’s roster, Missouri is the only one with more than one person from outside the continental United States. More impressively, Wenting is the only one from Asia.
There are only five other SEC schools with players born outside the United States and each team only has one. Missouri’s team consists of four of the nine foreign-born players in the SEC, which the team says brings them closer together.
“I feel like we are really appreciative of outside culture,” Hollingsworth Santana said. “We understand how it can influence a sport and team. It even brings us closer together knowing we aren’t from the same place. We need to understand each other and step into each other’s shoes to understand how hard it can be for some people.”
This mindset has been so natural for the team because three athletes hail from Puerto Rico in Hollingsworth-Santana, Leandra Mangual-Duran and Andrea Fuentes. This has helped many of the Missouri teammates to connect with Wenting’s experience.
“I came from a place where the first language was Spanish so I can understand what it’s like,” Hollingsworth-Santana said. “I think it takes a lot of courage and determination to overcome that language barrier and pursue a career miles from home.”
Even the cultures between cities in America can be completely different. Wenting’s first American experience was life in Miami, Florida. Now, it is life in mid-Missouri. The food, weather and people are all drastically different from Miami to Columbia. That has just added to the hurdles Wenting has had to jump over during her four-year life transformation. But this hasn’t deterred Wenting. She knows she fits in well.
“Even though I am from China and not from America or its culture, I didn’t feel any different from anyone,” Wenting said. “When I got here every one treated me as equal. They don’t think I am different and that is the biggest thing I am appreciative about.”
The inclusive feeling Wenting has experienced since living in the United States has influenced her to stay in America after she graduates. Wenting plans on applying for the HDFS (Human Development and Family Studies) graduate program at Missouri following completing her undergraduate coursework in psychology. At first, Wenting felt her first career would be a volleyball coach, but after taking psychology classes she now plans to go into youth counseling.
Wenting also raves about the importance her friends and coaches have had in her new life in America. Without them, she believes she couldn’t have been able to accomplish what she has in America.
“It’s not what I did, but it’s what the people around me did that helped me a lot,” Wenting said. “That’s the important point. Without them, I couldn’t do anything. They did so much to help me leave China and help me get better as a person and volleyball player. They gave me all the support.”
As Wenting’s final season as a student-athlete winds down, she emphasized the impact being a member of the Missouri volleyball team has had on her.
“It’s my honor to be here,” Wenting said. “We have a great team. Even though I don’t play a lot on the court, it’s still a big thing to me to be on this team.”