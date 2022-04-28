Prior to facing Kentucky, Missouri softball fought tooth and nail with then-No. 14 Georgia. The Tigers lost the series but outscored the Bulldogs 10-9. It was a step in the right direction.
After sweeping then-No. 9 Kentucky on the road this past weekend, it felt like the Tigers finally had answers to the questions that had loomed over them since their underwhelming start to conference play.
“I think (the Kentucky series) was a huge momentum shift for us,” outfielder Brooke Wilmes said. “It just kinda shows that we can be that team that everybody expects us to be. … We had amazing pitching this last weekend. Our bats were absolutely on fire. I just think it’s fantastic that we were actually able to see that, and it’s coming at just the right time in the season.”
After picking up three wins against Kentucky, Missouri rose from 10th to ninth in the SEC standings. Perhaps more important than any standings shift though is that the Tigers may finally be putting things together.
“In this program we teach so much … and players figure it out at different paces,” coach Larissa Anderson said. “I want them to peak at the right time so we’re carrying that confidence and that momentum into postseason, and that’s what you’re starting to see right now. Kids that are trying something new — different mental aspect, different approaches — now are starting to feel more comfortable and more confident, and that’s why you’re seeing the results that you’re seeing.”
This weekend, Missouri (29-17, 8-9) faces Texas A&M (27-18, 5-13), a team that, like the Tigers, is coming off its best conference series of the season. The Aggies, who reside at 12th in the SEC standings, won two of three games against then-No. 2 Alabama this past weekend.
Makinzy Herzog and Emiley Kennedy make up Texas A&M’s strong pitching duo. Herzog has 98 strikeouts in 80⅓ innings to pair with a 1.66 ERA. Kennedy, a freshman, boasts a 2.14 ERA in a team-leading 101⅓ innings.
In the lineup, Aggies leadoff hitter Haley Lee and her .452 average will challenge Missouri’s pitching staff.
“She’s one of the best hitters in the country,” Anderson said. “We have to be very, very strategic in how we’re pitching to her, and if it’s walking her intentionally then that’s what we’re gonna have to do, because we don’t want her to beat us.”
Missouri has six conference games left in the regular season. With the Tigers’ final three contests coming on the road against No. 5 Alabama, capitalizing on a home series with a Texas A&M team that has struggled in conference play will be crucial for Missouri to build on its momentum and put itself in the best position possible come the SEC tournament.