The undefeated Missouri volleyball team has proven it is always up for a challenge this season, and it will have a big one on its hands this weekend. The Tigers will play in the Baylor Classic against two undefeated teams, No. 5 Baylor and No. 13 Hawaii.
No. 17 Missouri begins the trip with a matchup against Baylor at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers haven’t met the Bears since leaving the Big 12 in 2012, but that last match resulted in a 3-1 Missouri victory.
However, this is a different Baylor team from eight years ago. The Bears have only dropped two sets all season and already added impressive wins to their resume. They have convincing victories over No. 8 Marquette, No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 15 Creighton. In those matches, Baylor won with a combined set score of 9-1.
Baylor has been one of the most dominant teams so far this year, but Missouri has been as well. The Tigers lead the nation with a .404 hitting percentage that has kept opponents from forcing a fifth set all season. Preseason All-SEC member Kylie Deberg has led the way with a team-high 132 kills and 19 service aces. The Tigers will need her best performance on Friday if they intend on pulling off an upset in Waco.
Missouri then finishes the quick two game road trip against No. 13 Hawaii at noon on Saturday. Hawaii enters the weekend at 9-0 with a win over No. 10 Washington. The Rainbow Wahine have struggled in a couple matches this season, needing five sets to fend off San Diego and St. Johns.
Hawaii will challenge the Tigers' leading offense with a defense that ranks 10th in the nation in blocks. Missouri will have to be creative with not only Deberg, but Tyanna Omazic and Leketor Member-Meneh to avoid Hawaii blockers.
After only dropping a single set in four matches last weekend at the Tiger Invitational, Missouri will head to Waco playing its best volleyball of the year. The Tigers have a highly-ranked offense for a reason. That reason is Andrea Fuentes.
Fuentes has at least 30 assists in every match this season, including a season-high 55 assist match earlier in the year. For the second week in a row, Fuentes was named SEC Setter of the Week. The San Juan native ranks first in the conference with 11.46 assists per set.
Omazic and Member-Meneh will also be crucial pieces if the Tigers are successful this weekend. Ranked second and third on the team in kills, the duo will need to keep pace with Deberg to keep the Bears and Wahine defenders guessing.
The Tigers did a good job of doing that on Sunday against Boise State. Member-Meneh became the first player besides Deberg to lead the team in kills. Granted, they tied for the team lead, but it was a step in the right direction towards developing a more balanced offensive attack. A balanced attack is important to make defenders question where the ball is going.
The last important aspect the Tigers will have to work on is serving . Coach Joshua Taylor mentioned last week the importance of not making mistakes on the serve, because he felt the Tigers were giving up too many service error points. Even so, four Tigers rank inside the top 10 in the SEC in total aces; Deberg, Member-Meneh, Omazic and Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana.
Missouri will face two of its toughest opponents all year on the road this weekend, but if the offense can continue its historic pace, then there is no reason the Tigers cannot come back to Columbia with two victories.
Following Saturday’s match against Hawaii, Missouri will open up conference play against No. 16 Kentucky at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Hearnes Center.