Missouri men's golfers have already enjoyed a successful offseason, as several players have recorded strong tournament finishes. The Tigers had their most successful individual summer-showing to date Tuesday, as recent transfer Jack Lundin won the Sanford Futures Golf Championship.
And in his hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Lundin strolled to the title.
He posted back-to-back rounds of 5-under 67 in Rounds 1 and 2 on Monday, before returning to the course Tuesday and closing with a tournament-low 63 in the third and final round to finish the event at 19-under 197.
In 2020 he lost the event in a playoff against then-Wyoming sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham. He finished 14 strokes ahead of second place this time.
It adds to a strong run of form by the incoming Tigers sophomore, who finished 7-under for four rounds for a top-five finish at the Porter Cup on July 24 in Lewiston, New York.
It's the second time a Missouri golfer has won an event this offseason. Jack Parker claimed the Missouri Stroke Play Championship on July 22.