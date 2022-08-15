Incoming Missouri men's golf freshman Jose Antonio Safa posted a 4-over 75 in the opening round of the U.S. Amateur on Monday in Paramus, New Jersey, leaving him tied for 102nd of the 312 competitors.

The stroke play portion of the event is being played over two courses: The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The top 64 players through two rounds — one on each course — will qualify for the match play stage.

