Incoming Missouri men's golf freshman Jose Antonio Safa posted a 4-over 75 in the opening round of the U.S. Amateur on Monday in Paramus, New Jersey, leaving him tied for 102nd of the 312 competitors.
The stroke play portion of the event is being played over two courses: The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The top 64 players through two rounds — one on each course — will qualify for the match play stage.
Safa played his opening round on Ridgewood, which played more than half a stroke harder than Arcola on the day.
There is a 26-way tie for 52nd at 2 over. The USGA hasn't projected a cutline yet, but 3 over through two rounds will likely be good enough to advance, with 4 over likely requiring a playoff.
Former Missouri star Ross Steelman, who won two individual titles for the Tigers and currently plays for Georgia Tech, is part of the large group of players riding the cutline. He shot a 2-over 72 on Arcola.
There is a five-way tie at the top at 3 under, including the No. 6-ranked amateur in the world, Michael Thorbjornsen, and Kentucky junior Campbell Kremer.
Yu Ta Tsai, who was suspended from the Missouri men's golf team June 14, posted 80 on Arcola and is tied for 266th.
There are no players listed from Missouri in the field, one of only seven states not to send a player to this year's event.
Safa will begin his second round at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday on Arcola.