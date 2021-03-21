Starting the day at even par for the tournament and in a tie for fifth on the individual leaderboard, Missouri women’s golf’s Jessica Yuen was firmly in the hunt for her first collegiate title.
Nine holes into her final round and she was four-over and out of the race. Still alive, however, was a place in the top-five and with it an all-tournament position at the Liz Murhpey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia.
Yuen returned to the clubhouse with a back-nine 2-under 33 to post a 2-over 74 and finish in a tie for third. It equals her best finish as a Tiger, and is her sixth top-five finish.
Missouri, meanwhile, struggled for the second-consecutive day. It matched its second-round total of 23 over for 311 in the final round, but held onto 14th place of 18 participating teams.
South Carolina entered the day in the lead in the team event, and despite posting a 13-over 301 — its first score above 300 on the week — it held on to prevail over second-place Ole Miss by two strokes. The Gamecocks finished 17 over for the week.
Ingrid Labland of LSU went wire to wire to win the individual tournament with rounds of 64, 75 and 73. She finished 4 under for the tournament, two strokes ahead of second-placed Ana Pelaez of South Carolina and six strokes ahead of Missouri’s Yuen.
Aside from Yuen, Missouri again struggled to put low counting on the board. The Tigers finished the week 58 over, and had to take a round in the 80s on all three days.
Missouri accepted its worst fourth score of the week Sunday, including Brianne Bolden’s 11-over 83 in its third-round total. Emily Staples was Missouri’s drop score, as she posted a 85 on Sunday. Bolden and Staples finished the event tied for 66th and 88th, respectively.
Noelle Beijer gave the Tigers their second-best score of the final round with a 4-over 76. Her round followed scores of 80 and 84, as she finished 24 over for the week and in a tie for 78th.
Sophia Yoemans posted a 78 to drop 17 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 60th.
Missouri’s 14th place finish beat out two Southeastern Conference oppositions in Texas A&M and Tennessee.