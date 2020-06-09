Missouri Rep. Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, felt like he needed to do something to help athletes at his alma mater. They had been — in his words — “screwed” by the NCAA’s disciplinary action directed at the University of Missouri.
So Rogers, an MU alum, joined legislators around the country in pushing for Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) laws that would allow college athletes to receive compensation for their personal brands.
“We’re kind of limited in what we can do as the state legislature to fight back against the NCAA,” Rogers said. “They put our student-athletes in such a bad situation that I wanted to do something to show that at least somebody’s got their back.”
The NCAA’s sanctions, which Missouri unsuccessfully appealed, included a postseason ban for football, baseball and softball plus a scholarship reduction and recruiting restrictions. It’s unclear whether the NCAA will extend the bans for baseball and softball into 2021 following the cancellation of this year’s postseason.
Rogers — alongside Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, and Vic Allred, R-Parkville — is one of three Missouri House of Representatives members to tackle the issue of compensating collegiate athletes. All three representatives’ bills have merged into HB 1564, which passed committee in early March on its path to potentially becoming a law.
Rogers was also motivated by a desire to see change soon.
“When I was in high school, we were having this same conversation,” he said. “Nothing has changed on it.”
But now, change looks likely on a national scale.
California’s Fair Pay to Play Act, passed in September of 2019, got the ball rolling on individual states creating their own sets of NIL legislation. Because of the possibility of differences in state laws regarding compensation for athletes — Florida’s law would take effect in July 2021 while California’s wouldn’t until 2023, for example — there is mounting pressure on both the NCAA and Congress to regulate the issue.
“The most rational way for this to end is either the federal government passing legislation that forces the NCAA’s hand or the NCAA just doing what’s right,” Rogers said.
At the end of May, commissioners of the Power Five conferences (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Pac 12 and Big 12) sent a letter to Congress asking federal lawmakers to work around the NCAA if necessary. For its part, the NCAA has accepted recommendations to update its rules on athlete compensation, though what its new set of rules would include is largely unclear.
That logistical haziness and overall reluctance to adopt NIL legislation — plus his own personal attitudes toward the organization — has Rogers convinced that his only political opponent is the NCAA.
“I haven’t had a single person approach me and say this is a bad idea,” he said. “Every person that I’ve spoken with — Democrat, Republican, Independent, people who watch sports, people who don’t — they all think it’s common sense.”
Despite what Rogers said, there have been some prominent dissenters.
Duke’s Athletic Director, Kevin White, drew national attention Tuesday for saying he is “deeply concerned about the potential consequences” of NIL legislation. White cited uncertainties surrounding recruiting, locker room dynamics and how compensation should be shared across sports in his statement.
“These are but a few of the questions for which we currently have no answers,” White said.
North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham has also voiced concerns over similar issues.
But Rogers seems to have an ally in MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk, who has previously voiced his support for NIL legislation.
“Hopefully this will open the door for further opportunities to expand on that while preserving the collegiate model as we know it,” Sterk said in a statement last fall. “I am optimistic that we can come together in the near future to establish a fair and equitable plan that will benefit all student-athletes.”
The athletic department already has established some ways of helping athletes build their personal brands.
In March, MU athletics began paying for a service called INFLCR (pronounced “influencer”) that allows athletes to track and repost social media content using their likeness. Missouri’s football and men’s and women’s basketball teams will be the first to use INFLCR.
“Not only are we encouraging our athletes to have their own plan, but we’re giving them the tools to do that,” said Shawn Davis, Missouri’s Assistant Athletic Director of Digital Media Strategy.
Davis pointed to an ongoing shift in college sports programs: Traditional team-first philosophies are starting to warm to the concept of athletes having brands of their own.
Missouri is able to work with social media companies to “verify” the profiles of especially-prominent athletes, giving them some additional celebrity status.
Davis also said fans engage with personal social media accounts, such as football coach Eliah Drinkwitz’ Twitter profile, more than the official team account, which incentivizes the athletic department to help athletes with social media.
“Why wouldn’t you, as a major institution, encourage your most high-profile — and really all — student-athletes to have their own personal brands?” Davis said. “I understand that coaches want to have control and all those types of things, but the biggest ambassadors for your brand are your student-athletes.”
A social media boost would prove more beneficial for athletes under revised NIL rules.
INFLCR estimates the players on Duke’s men’s basketball team carry $1.3 million in NIL value. While Missouri’s team would certainly have a lower valuation, sponsored social media posts alone could make for significant profitability.
That isn’t the only potential source of compensation. Sponsorship deals with shoe, clothing and beverage brands are obvious sources of income for professional athletes and part of the national conversation surrounding NIL legislation for the college level — though language in Missouri’s bill would prohibit agreements such as those if they “conflict with the provisions of the athlete’s team contract.”
Sponsoring an athlete might not just be for deep-pocketed corporations, either.
Zachary Segal, a Colorado real-estate investor, founded a crowdfunding platform called Student Player in preparation for new NIL rules.
Student Player allows fans and companies to sponsor athletes, giving money to an entire team or a specific position, possibly in exchange for an endorsement or other obligation.
“When California passed the Fair Pay to Play Act, it really got me thinking about how this would all unfold,” Segal said. “One fear we had is that a few wealthy individual boosters or companies would be able to control the process of which schools would be able to attract the best athletes, simply by making it clear that if a student went to School X, there would be immense sponsorship opportunities for them.”
Segal said changes to NIL policies could lead to a new way for fans to connect with their favorite school’s athletes: by paying them.
A Missouri fan, for example, could contribute $20 toward the Tigers’ starting point guard through Student Player. And if that player made a game-winning shot, maybe against a school such as Kansas, Segal imagines the fan would be much more satisfied with the win.
“It’s just sort of a nice way to say thanks to the athletes,” Segal said. “Kind of the same way that individuals give tips on Twitch (an online live-streaming platform) to video game streamers or you support podcasts that you like.”
Student Player has already received more than $100,000 in contributions, though it is holding the money until such sponsorships are allowed.
The company discloses the values and allocations of contributions, but Missouri has none yet. Washington University in St. Louis leads the nation in contributions toward a men’s swimming and diving program, with $10.
Models such as Student Player’s could alter the recruiting landscape as high school athletes look to schools that would come with more lucrative sponsorship opportunities, or — if states are left to their own devices on passing NIL legislation — look to schools in states that would allow them to receive compensation.
While revised NIL rules would undoubtedly change the college sports landscape and lead to many logistical questions, it looks increasingly like a future with which university athletic departments and the NCAA will have to come to terms — in no small part because of legislators such as Rogers who feel the need for change is obvious.
“(We want) to make sure that the college athletes can be compensated for their name, image and likeness just as every other student on campus can,” Rogers said. “It’s the exact same model that Olympic athletes use, so it’s not like we’re reinventing the wheel here. We’re just saying let’s treat the college athletes in the same way every other person on this planet gets treated.”