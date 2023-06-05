Fighting back tears as he addressed the crowd of reporters, faculty and family at Taylor Stadium, 49-year-old Kerrick Jackson expressed what it meant to him to be named Missouri’s new head baseball coach.
“This is a special place to me, and to be blessed with this opportunity to lead this program, you don’t know how much it means,” said an emotional Jackson. “People have been asking me the last couple days if it has hit me yet. Guess what? It just hit me.”
On Saturday, MU named Jackson the 15th head coach in the program’s 132-year history. Jackson signed a five-year, $3.625 million contract that runs through the 2028 season. He’ll make an average of $725,000 per year and his salary will increase by $25,000 each season, with the final year of his deal being worth $775,000. The contract makes it so Mizzou no longer has the lowest-paid coach in the SEC; Jackson’s contract ranks 10th in the conference. Jackson replaces Steve Bieser, who had one year left on his contract.
Jackson, a St. Louis native, grew up a Missouri fan and has deep ties to the state.
In 2011, Jackson joined Tim Jamieson’s staff at MU, where he became the recruiting coordinator as well as an assistant coach for five seasons. He served as the head coach for Southern from 2018-2020 and Memphis in 2023.
After a collegiate playing career at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, Bethune-Cookman and Nebraska as a pitcher, Jackson joined the coaching ranks in the early 2000s.
He’s made stops as an assistant at Fairfield, Emporia State, Coffeyville Community College, Jefferson College, Nicholls State and St. Louis Community College-Meramec.
In addition to his experience as a head and assistant coach, Jackson has also held numerous MLB front office roles. He served as a pro scout for the Washington Nationals and as the President of the MLB Draft League prior to accepting the head position at Memphis.
“Right at this point, I’ve done everything there is to do,” Jackson said. “So now when we’re talking to our players and having these discussions about different phases of their lives as it applies to the game of baseball, I’ve been able to say I’ve had experience in all those areas.”
Rebuilding the program
Missouri has finished in last place in the Southeastern Conference’s EastDivision three years in a row. It hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2012 and currently has the second-longest College World Series drought in the SEC. Getting the program to the top of the conference and one of the best in the nation is an uphill climb but is something Jackson is striving for.
“I’m ready for this program to get back to national prominence,” Jackson said. “I’m ready for this program to have a culture and identity that is second to none.”
Jackson is no stranger to rebuilding teams. In 2018, he took over a struggling Southern program. After a nine-win season in 2018, the Jaguars improved to 32-24 while qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005. In his lone season at Memphis, he helped the team improve to a winning record for the first time in two seasons.
The secret to success for Jackson is building within the program.
“I think the biggest thing is culture and getting the right people when you talk about rebuild.” Jackson said. “We look at what Missouri has been able to do over the last few years, there’s been very competitive pieces there, and now we just have to shift the mindset and get them to understand that the only thing that matters is your intent and your effort when you go out on the field and that we’re gonna go out there and take it to everybody else.”
Jackson observed the mentality, culture, toughness and work ethic during the Jamieson era, which is something he intends to establish at MU. He noted that Jamieson has been a mentor to his career and that they maintain a strong relationship.
From Day 1, Jackson wants the team to have a hard-working, get-the-job-done mentality. More importantly, he wants the players within the program to play and operate with no excuses.
“Despite any of the things that may be seen as disadvantages, one thing that our kids are going to have to understand (is) we’re never going to be victims of our own circumstances,” Jackson said. ... “And if it doesn’t fit you then this isn’t the place for you, but we’re not going to make excuses for our ability to not go out and be competitive.”
Jackson said there is no timetable on anything, but the ultimate goal is to eventually get to the College World Series, where MU hasn’t played since it was runner-up to Minnesota in 1964.
The results might not come instantly, but Jackson doesn’t want his players to be discouraged or focus on the instant results. Rather, he wants the team to commit and buy into the process instead.
“Too many times you focus on the result, and you can’t control the result,” Jackson said. “So if we can get our kids to focus on the process, which is something that they can control every single day, and we’re striving every single day just to be a little bit better than we were the day before, then when you add all those days up, it puts us in a position to be very successful.”
First Black head coach in SEC history
Throughout the 91-year history of the SEC, there had never been a Black head coach until MU hired Jackson on Saturday.
To Jackson, it’s a special accomplishment to be the first Black head coach in SEC history, but he also noted another aspect of the achievement.
“Unfortunately, we’re in 2023 talking about breaking glass ceilings when it comes to those types of things,” Jackson said. “I understand the magnitude of it and specifically the landscape that we’re in, and we talk about the lack of Black players in the game at the major league levels and at the youth levels. So hopefully this puts us in a position where people understand what is capable when you go about your business the right way and we start to rejuvenate that interest and we create more opportunities for coaches and players coming along.”
At the time of his introductory press conference Monday, Jackson is set to be the only Black head coach in all of Power Five for the 2024 season.
Competing in the SEC and in the NIL era
Jackson noted that Missouri plays in the toughest conference in college baseball. While it plays in what Jackson thinks is the most prestigious group in the nation, MU plays in the smallest stadium in the conference and has allocated the fewest resources of any SEC team the past five seasons. For Jackson, it’s something that he doesn’t think will affect the success of his team.
“You discuss it, but it doesn’t matter. Personally, if you were telling me that we’re playing on a field that had different dimensions than everybody else, then, well, wait a minute, now we’re not on a level playing field,” Jackson said. “But when we have the same things at the basic core that everybody else has, that’s all that matters.”
Jackson alluded to the fact that Mississippi State and Ole Miss won the national title in 2021 and 2022, respectively, but both finished with worse records than MU in 2023, indicating that it’s not all about facilities that will directly dictate the team’s success.
When discussing NIL, Jackson noted how it has changed the landscape of college athletics as the legislative branches of government have become involved.
“We talk about being in the SEC. Again, if you’re going to be in the neighborhood, then your house has to look the same as everybody else’s house, to some degree.”
Jackson believes that MU is going to do the right things necessary to provide the best opportunity for student-athletes that come through the program.
Communicating with current and former players
Jackson met with the team recently via Zoom. While he understands that the players weren’t recruited by him and his system, he wants guys to give him the same chance as other coaches that may recruit them out of the portal.
“I’m not going to assume that you’re going to stay, but let’s go through the process. The same recruiting process that you’re going to go through if you get into the portal and you start talking to other coaches, you might as well have that conversation with me,” Jackson said. “You already live here, you’re in class here, you know everything about this place, there’s just been a change at the top.”
Jackson has built relationships with former players that have come through the program.
Having a connection with former alumni and players that have played professionally is something that is important for Jackson and the program. Former Tiger and major leaguer Ian Kinsler was in attendance for the introductory press conference and was involved in the hiring process. Baltimore Orioles pitcher and former Mizzou standout Kyle Gibson recently had a conversation with Jackson after he was hired.
“When you have former players that are alarmed and are big leaguers, that is to show what we’re capable of,” Jackson said. “So then now the discussion isn’t, ‘Well this program has produced this and (this) program has produced that,’ it’s ‘Look at what we produced.’ So if it was capable for these guys to come through and put themselves in a position to have long tenures in the big leagues, get a bunch of accolades, ... that means it’s possible for you as well.”