Fighting back tears as he addressed the crowd of reporters, faculty and family at Taylor Stadium, 49-year-old Kerrick Jackson expressed what it meant to him to be named Missouri’s new head baseball coach.

“This is a special place to me, and to be blessed with this opportunity to lead this program, you don’t know how much it means,” said an emotional Jackson. “People have been asking me the last couple days if it has hit me yet. Guess what? It just hit me.”

New MU baseball coach Kerrick Jackson introduces himself and talks about his vision for the future of Missouri baseball

New MU baseball coach Kerrick Jackson introduces himself and talks about his vision for the future of Missouri baseball during a press conference Monday at Taylor Stadium. Jackson became emotional at the start of the press conference. “This is a special place,” Jackson said.
Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois presents Kerrick Jackson with his official Missouri baseball jersey

Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois presents Kerrick Jackson with his official Missouri baseball jersey during a press conference Monday at Taylor Stadium. Jackson is the first Black head coach in SEC baseball history.
Kerrick Jackson, left, and his wife, Talia, joke with their son, Zion, 12

Kerrick Jackson, left, and his wife, Talia, joke with their son, Zion, 12, after a press conference Monday at Taylor Stadium. “You have to do it,” Zion said after his dad told him about being offered the head coaching position at Missouri.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu