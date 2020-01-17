No. 23 Missouri wrestling extended its Mid-American Conference winning streak to 18 dual meets after a dominant 25-13 win at Central Michigan on Friday.
The Tigers had four major decisions in their seven wins. Missouri had a stretch of six straight wins in the dual, highlighted by Jarrett Jacques's win over the 12-ranked Logan Parks at 157 pounds. The sophomore won the bout 5-4, helping to bring the Tigers back from an early 10-4 deficit.
Central Michigan's No. 12-ranked Drew Hilderbrandt started the proceedings with a pin of Dack Punke at 125 pounds. In the next bout, MU's Allan Hart earned a 10-1 decision over Drew Marten, getting Missouri on the board.
The 141-pound match saw Missouri's No. 19-ranked Grant Leeth face off against Central Michigan's No. 13-ranked Dresden Smith. The latter took the top 20 matchup by a 12-3 major decision, extending CMU's lead to 10-4.
No. 5 Brock Mauller got the Tigers back on track with a 10-4 decision over Corbyn Munson. Mauller's dual was followed by No. 14 Jacques' decison over Parks, which tied the dual at 10-10 leading into the break and the final five bouts.
Then Payton Mocco gave Missouri the lead at 14-10 with a dominant 8-0 major decision over Tracy Hubbard. Jeremiah Kent kept the momentum going for the Tigers in the 174-pound match with a 14-3 win over Jake Lowell. It was the second straight major decision, and fourth consecutive win, in the dual for Missouri.
Dylan Wisman took the streak to five straight by taking a 12-4 win over Ben Cushman at 184 pounds. Wyatt Koelling made it six with a 3-2 win over Landon Phelam.
Missouri led 25-10 heading into the final bout of the night, in the the heavyweight category, in which Tiger Jake Bohlken lost 8-2 against CMU's No. 4-ranked Matt Stencel.
Friday's win improved Missouri's overall record to 7-5 and 4-0 in MAC competition. Up next, the Tigers will be back in action at 11 a.m. Sunday at Kent State.