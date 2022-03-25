Jerry Cummings' path to becoming part of MU softball's family

Jerry Cummings has always been drawn to the outdoors.
He studied fisheries and wildlife management at East Central College, a small school in Union, Missouri, until 1983. He finished his studies at the University of Missouri in 1997 — he jokingly calls himself a 15th-year senior.
Jerry worked part time in wildlife and land management with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He gave up his dream of working full time with the department when he was 32 years old.
A change was needed, but the outdoorsman lived on. The outdoorsman inside Jerry will always live on.
It was Jerry’s wife, Sarah Cummings, who helped him start his new career.
“She happened to see a groundsman job open at Mizzou, and she says, ‘Well, what do you think about that?’” Jerry said. “I’m thinking, ‘I don’t know. It’s outdoors. I don’t know anything about grass, but it’s outdoors. I’ll give it a go.’”
In July 1994, Jerry took the job. He became assistant of sports turf and grounds, though he’s not one for titles. He’s now spent 27 years maintaining MU’s vast collection of athletic fields. How better could a man who cherishes the outdoors spend his day than caring for acres upon acres of fields?
But the hours are long. Jerry likes to say the crew is responsible for “everything outside the walls” when it comes to athletic grounds. A great deal of time is spent away from home. The job takes its toll, and Jerry Cummings is no exception.
“He’s somewhat social — but he also likes to work independently, too — but something was missing as far as his day-to-day working,” Sarah said. … “He stayed so focused looking down that he was missing a lot of things that were happening around him.”
Jerry recalls feeling burned out around 2010. He needed something to reenergize him, and he found it in the Missouri softball team.
“I started going over to softball because it was the furthest point from my office at that point, and I would just spend a little bit of time, do a little extra, and I got to know the girls, and the girls got to know me,” Jerry said. “We bought into each other, and that really changed my perspective here.”
Jerry connected with the 2010 team, one that went to the Women’s College World Series and featured Lisa Simmons, Catherine Lee, Rhea Taylor and Chelsea Thomas, among others. That’s when Jerry became Jerbear, a nickname that, to best recollection, was given to him by Lee. It holds a special place in his heart.
Softball felt like a family. The coaches, the players, the fans and even the opponents drew Jerry in. All outdoor sports had their ways of showing appreciation for the work that Jerry and his crew did, but softball went above and beyond.
The team invited Jerry to travel with it at points throughout the 2010 season. He became further ingrained into the fabric of the group with each bus ride, flight and dinner. He lent a hand to opposing grounds crews in small ways, but Jerry traveled with the team because the team wanted him there.
Jerry Cummings was a part of the family.
His relationship with the softball program extends beyond the 2010 team. Through coaching changes, shifting rosters and different stadiums, Jerry has been a constant.
Year after year, Jerry connected with the team and the team connected with him. A softball sits front and center on a shelf above a wooden desk in Jerry’s shop — a room that contains everything needed to keep the softball field in pristine condition. Brooke Wilmes, a graduate student on this year’s team, gave the ball to Jerry. It’s filled with notes thanking him for his hard work.
The bond between Jerry and the athletes is lasting; it doesn’t wilt away when the players graduate, reducing to just a pleasant memory of the college days. Simmons, now Simmons-Alvis, coaches softball at Rock Bridge. When she took over the Bruins’ program, she was responsible for field maintenance. Jerry was there to help.
“Even then, however many years later, I could still text Jerry, and he’d be like, ‘Yeah, Lis. I got you. I could help you,’” Simmons-Alvis said.
Twenty-seven years after he started, the workload is the same, if not more than it once was for Jerry. This year, he became director of sports turf and grounds. He leads a crew of Seth Weymouth — assistant director of sports turf and grounds — and seven students: Cody Dotson, Tysen Dowell, Preston Eckler, Joey Naumann, Trevor Schnurbusch, Nick Stone and Paige Stevens.
“He has a lot of knowledge, and actually having him out there on the field with us doing work, side-by-side, you can’t get any better experience, and it allows us to respect him a little more as a boss when he’s out there doing it and not just sitting in the office telling us what to do,” Naumann said.
It wouldn’t be possible to maintain everything outside the walls without the entire crew. Practice and game fields alike must be in a condition that represents an SEC athletic department. Weymouth has worked with Jerry since 2016 and has taken on larger and larger roles over time.
The crew has developed an efficient system to prepare the softball field. Jerry drags the dirt, his orange earmuffs on, looking over his shoulder to check his work as he goes. The crew then waters down the infield, transforming the coarse, unforgiving ground into a friendly playing surface. The foul lines are sprayed on, a string guiding a crew member along a perfectly straight line. The crew uses paint for its lines, not chalk. Jerry likes it that way.
The NCAA specifies exact measurements for the batter’s boxes, pitcher’s lane and runner’s lane, just to name a few. It’s a science, and Jerry’s crew has perfected its craft.
Softball game days can keep the crew at the field for an hour to an hour and a half after the final out. Their collective efforts have paid off: Mizzou Softball Stadium was named the Netting Professionals/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Field of the Year in 2021.
The days are still long: 10-, 12-, even 14-hour stints are not uncommon. After Jerry finally returns home, he goes for a walk, typically around 9 p.m., on his 40-acre, wooded property. It’s dark. He looks at the wildlife.
How else would Jerry Cummings end his day?