Dodge City Community College defensive lineman Jelani Davis announced his commitment to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. The sophomore received a potential walk on offer March 15after visiting Missouri three times.
Davis totaled 14 tackles and one sack across six games for Dodge City in 2021. Hailing from St. Louis, Davis visited Missouri with five-star athlete and MU target Samuel M’Pemba.
M’Pemba is ranked seventh nationally by Rivals for the class of 2023 and is a former teammate of Davis at Ladue.
Two other recruits — Williams Nwaneri and Cayden Green — announced via Twitter that they visited Missouri on Tuesday. Both play at Lee’s Summit North.
Nwaneri, a four-star 2023 defensive end, ranks third in the state for his class. A four-star 2024 offensive lineman, Green took his third visit to Missouri and ranks No. 29 nationally for his class. Missouri is also in Green’s top-five schools.