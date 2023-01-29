Missouri softball announced that it's adding a new support staff position — director of player development — on social media Sunday. The position will be filled by Justin Sykes, who is a MU senior and softball student manager.
Sykes is currently one of four student managers and has been since the fall of 2021, and will enter the new role full-time after graduating in August.
"I'm looking forward to being around the team," Sykes said. "I think it's going to be a fun and interesting process."
The director position is a new role for the organization and one that Sykes pitched to the coaching staff himself.
He said many collegiate softball teams in last year's AP top 25 poll had a player development director, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Florida, and UCLA among the top five programs, according to Softball America and individual staffing websites. Oklahoma won the Women's College World Series in 2022.
Sykes said he hopes the new position will help the team "get ahead" and closer to the Women's College World Series, where the Tigers were last seen in 2011 when they were the ninth overall seed, according to MU Athletic's website.
As the director of player development, he said he'll be creating scouting reports, helping with recruiting, getting video and looking for ways to improve player performance.
"I think the team's future is bright," Sykes said, "and I'm excited to be a part of it."
Missouri softball will return for the regular season Feb. 10 facing Texas in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.