Justin Sykes

Justin Sykes

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri softball announced that it's adding a new support staff position — director of player development — on social media Sunday. The position will be filled by Justin Sykes, who is a MU senior and softball student manager. 

Sykes is currently one of four student managers and has been since the fall of 2021, and will enter the new role full-time after graduating in August. 

  Sports reporter, spring 2023.

