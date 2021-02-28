With Missouri softball largely on cruise control, there were plenty of positives to take from its 8-0, six-inning win over Middle Tennessee State on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama.
Brooke Wilmes extended her hitting streak to 12 games on her single to lead off the game. Kimberly Wert continued to show off her power with a pair of RBI doubles. Jazmyn Rollin got herself another stolen base, her fourth of the season, in the bottom of the fourth. Laurin Krings pitched a complete game, too, giving up one hit and striking out seven, moving to 3-0 on the season.
However, the story of the game was not written until Missouri had a chance to win via the NCAA runs-ahead rule in the bottom of the sixth.
Leading 7-0 and needing one more run to reach the mercy rule threshold, the Tigers found themselves with a runner on second and two outs.
Enter Katherine Kadlec.
The redshirt junior stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter. With the game already well in hand, the at-bat in the context of Sunday’s outcome seemed like a minor event. For Kadlec, however, words could not describe how huge it was for the fourth-year Tiger to step to the plate .
Part of the 2017 recruiting class , Kadlec opted to redshirt as a freshman. When she was eligible to play again in 2019, she still did not make an appearance. Then , she appeared just once in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Despite the lack of playing time, the argument can be made that nobody on the team cares more about the Tigers’ success than Kadlec.
She is the granddaughter of John Kadlec (1928-2014), better known to some as “Mr. Mizzou.” A Missouri football player, coach, and color analyst, he spent more than 50 years associated closely with the university.
That commitment to the Tigers has been passed down through the family, now resting in Katherine.
She is also deeply connected with the city of Columbia. Growing up around the university, she attended Tolton Catholic, where she became a member of the Blazers’ first-ever softball team before committing to Missouri during her senior season.
That commitment to Missouri is why a seemingly insignificant plate appearance in the final game of the South Alabama Invitational was anything but. It’s why when Kadlec connected on a walk-off RBI single in her first at-bat of the season, she was flooded with emotion as her teammates, who knew just how much it meant, mobbed her.
“To say I was sobbing was an understatement,” Kadlec tweeted after the game, “Such an honor to be apart of this team and represent such a great school.”
Missouri coach Larissa Anderson, also praised her on twitter.
“There’s NO ONE who loves Mizzou more than @katherinekadlec," Anderson tweeted. "She is a Tiger through and through! Today I was a proud coach. Thank you Katherine for showing us what loyalty and dedication is,” Anderson wrote.
The Tigers finished their weekend in Mobile with a 5-0 record and improved to 12-2 on the season.