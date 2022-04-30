Missouri track and field continued competition Saturday in the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, while also sending non-relay athletes to the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.
Junior Atina Kamasi won the women’s javelin, throwing for 148 feet, 9 inches. In the men’s discus, sophomore Mitchell Weber finished second with a mark of 177-8. Freshman Rece Rowan followed in third, hurling for 174-6. In the women’s hammer throw, junior Sydney Oberdiek finished third with a 199-11 mark.
Freshman Quentin Worley broke 4 minutes in the 1,500-meter run, setting a 3-minute, 56.13-second PR in a first-place finish at the Rock Chalk Classic.
The men’s 4x800 relay — William Sinclair, Angus Beer, Jack Warner and Christopher Conrad — moved to second all-time for Missouri with a time of 7:22.27 Friday at the Drake Relays.
The Tigers return to the track with the commencement of the SEC Outdoor Championships on May 12 in Oxford, Mississippi.