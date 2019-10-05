Karissa Schweizer hung with the lead pack for the first half of the 5,000 meter run finals, but the first-year pro and Missouri graduate couldn't stay with the more experienced runners and fell to a ninth-place finish at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.
The top-10 finish was still an impressive showing from Schweizer, who was the 16th-seeded runner coming into the meet. She was the first American finisher with a time of 14:45.18, which was 19 seconds behind world champion Kenyan Hellen Obri. Schweizer's time makes her the fifth-fastest woman in American history in the 5,000 meter run and is the sixth fastest time in American history.
Schweizer was in the thick of the race in the first half and was only one second behind the leaders at the 2,000-meter mark, but she fell behind once the lead pack of six runners made their move in the race's second half. Schweizer was in the middle of a chase pack with three other women before her ninth-place finish in a field of 15.
The six-time collegiate national champion from Missouri improved on her personal record for the second straight race after coming into the world championships with a personal-best time of 15:01. She cut nine seconds off her personal record with a time of 14:52.41 in the prelims and then knocked seven more seconds off with a 14:45.18 mark in the finals.
Schweizer, who runs now for the Bowerman Track Club, continues her first full year as a professional with her sights set on the U.S Olympic Team Trials next June in Eugene, Ore.
She ran the two fastest times by an American in the 5,000 meter run this year at this week's world championships, putting her in a good position to make the U.S team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.