After a career-high 13-kill performance against Alabama on Nov. 8, Kayla Caffey responded with team-leading 11 kills on .714 hitting to lead the Tigers in a straight-set (25-16, 25-18, 25-19) victory over Alabama on Friday at the Hearnes Center.
The win was the Tigers’ seventh in nine matches. With only five games remaining in the season, the Tigers are heating up at the right time. Caffey is also heating up. Missouri’s middle blocker has led the charge during the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.
“She has been working so hard and done a great job communicating in transition to Andrea (Fuentes),” coach Joshua Taylor said. “The crazy thing is, for everyone who hit double-digit kills, she had the least amount of attempts. She was just so efficient. Every ball she was set, she killed all but three. She did a great job being available and when every ball from Andrea is killable, that combination is pretty deadly.”
Andrea Fuentes finished the night with 41 assists, leading a Missouri offense that hit .411 on the night, compared to Alabama’s .076. Fuentes distributed the ball all around the court, helping the Tigers finish with four players in double-digits.
“When you are able to have four people with double-digit kills, it puts so much stress on the opposing teams defense, so I was really pleased with that,” Taylor said. “(Fuentes) distributed the ball really nicely. And when Kayla (Caffey) hits over .700 that really helps us. So we wanted to give her the ball as much as possible because it was beneficial to the team.”
Missouri dominated from the beginning. The Tigers came out in the first set and recorded 16 kills on .452 hitting. Those marks demolished Alabama’s offensive numbers that saw only eight kills on .029 hitting. The 25-16 first set victory wasn’t as close as the nine-point score even suggested.
“Looking back at our last match against Alabama, we didn’t produce the best numbers, so today we had a chip on our shoulder coming in,” Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana said. “We thought we were the better team offensively, and we acted on it tonight.”
The Tigers acted on it again in the second set. Missouri hit .344 on 15 kills in a 25-18 second-set victory that was closed out with an 8-3 run.
“We definitely played up to our standard today,” Hollingsworth-Santana said. “Coming into the Hearnes Center, our home court, we had the fans, and they really helped us out execute to the best of our abilities.”
The Tigers rode the momentum from the first two sets to close out the third set easily, 25-19. Missouri hit over .400 once again, and had a match-high 18 kills in the third set. One of the biggest reasons the Tigers were able to take control of the match was their defense.
Missouri held Alabama to only 26 kills on .074 hitting in the match. The Tigers also finished with seven blocks, something Taylor said the team has been working on.
“We have been training our defense a lot,” Taylor said. “We kind of started training it differently before the Georgia match when we also did a good job on block defense. That continued this throughout the week and it was nice to have a couple days to just practice. The girls have done a great job taking ownership of being effective on defense.”
Alabama wasn’t able to get one player to double-digit kills, while Missouri had four. The Tigers had 43 digs compared to the Crimson Tides' 32. Missouri’s seven blocks more than doubled Alabama’s total of three.
“We were very discipled on defense,” Hollingsworth-Santana said. “Every practice, we come in and talk about being very disciplined with our blocking lineups. As diggers, we talk about being very disciplined about seeing the block, reading the play and not cheating up.”
The victory improved the Tigers to 17-6 on the season and 9-4 in SEC play. Missouri currently sits fifth place in the conference, but a win Sunday would push the Tigers into a three-way tie for third.
After defeating Alabama, which ranked No. 92 in the RPI coming into Friday's match, a tougher matchup in No. 42 South Carolina on Sunday awaits. It is imperative that the Tigers win RPI top 50 matches if they intend on competing for a top-16 seed to host the first and second rounds of the the NCAA Tournament.
“We got a really good South Carolina team next, so we have to prepare really well for them,” Taylor said. “We got to have good mental prep and focus and come out and dominate them, or otherwise, they will come out strong.”
Despite the current winning streak, Taylor knows that the team needs to keep it going during the season’s final stretch.
“We need to continue improving on our consistency,” Taylor said. “We put two nice matches together now, but seven days ago, Alabama took us to five sets. It’s a day at a time thing and we will look at some things in practice tomorrow because we have to look towards South Carolina. They are a good volleyball team.”
That message has resonated with the team as well. Missouri is aware of its place as the No. 19 RPI team in the country as it heads towards the final stretch of the season.
“We absolutely want to murder this upcoming week so we can get a good spot in the NCAA Tournament,” Hollingsworth-Santana said. “That is our goal.”
Missouri’s victory marked the first official win with Taylor as coach. The school announced Thursday that Taylor had agreed to a five-year contract, extending him through the 2024 campaign and officially removing the interim tag.
“It felt nice,” Taylor said. “To be honest, not much changed besides my title. We kept everything in stride and continued to play Missouri volleyball, so I was happy with that.”
The Tigers will look for four-straight wins when they go back out on the court at 1 p.m. Sunday against South Carolina.